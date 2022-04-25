Coming Attractions: Kiara, Kareena, Disha

When the pandemic struck in March 2020, Bollywood came to a standstill.

Release dates were reshuffled, thrice over, since the pandemic went through three waves.

Some films released directly on OTT while other were kept on hold, so that they could arrive in theatres in better times.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the actresses who waited patiently and will now release their films in theatres this year.

Mrunal Thakur

Aankh Micholi

Release date: May 13

Pippa

Release date: December 9

IMAGE: Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta, Darshan Jariwala, Abhimanyu Dasasani, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Grusha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Sharman Joshi in Aankh Micholi.

Mrunal has been seen on the OTT in Toofaan and Dhamaka, where she made a good impression.

The recent Jersey brought her back on the big screen.

Next, she will be seen in Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi about a family of misfits.

It will be followed by the gritty war drama, Pippa, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, and co-starring Priyanshu Painyuli and Ishaan Khatter.

Shalini Pandey

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Release date: May 13

IMAGE: Shalini Pandey and Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

It has been one long wait for Shalini to make her Bollywood debut on the big screen.

After the hit Arjun Reddy, she got a taste of Hindi cinema with the OTT release, Bamfaad.

But her big ticket film is going to be Jayeshbhai Jordaar where she stars opposite Ranveer Singh.

Kiara Advani

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Release date: May 20

Govinda Naam Mera

Release date: June 10

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Release date: June 24

IMAGE: Kiara Advani in Jug Jug Jeeyo.

Kiara had OTT releases Indoo Ki Jawaani and Laxmii during the pandemic and a big OTT hit in Shershaah.

She will resume her big screen sojourn with Anees Bazme's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Then, there's Shashank Khaitan's comedy Govinda Naam Mera, with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, followed by Raj Mehta's light-hearted, family, film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Manushi Chillar

Prithviraj

Release date: June 3

IMAGE: Manushi Chillar in Prithviraj.

The former Miss World has been waiting for her Bollywood debut from 2018.

Her historical film Prithviraj is a fantastic launchpad, as it has been produced by Aditya Chopra and co-stars Akshay Kumar.

Sanya Malhotra

Hit - The First Case

Release date: May 20

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra with their Hit - The First Case Director Sailesh Kolanu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

The versatile Sanya has had some interesting OTT releases -- Shakuntala Devi, Ludo, Paglait, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Love Hostel.

She will be seen on the big screen along with Rajkummar Rao in the thriller Hit - The First Case.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Laal Singh Chaddha

Release date: August 11

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan on the Laal Singh Chaddha poster.

Kareena's last theatre release Angrezi Medium saw a fractured release as it was pulled off theatres within four days due to the pandemic.

She has been away from the big screen since then and also became a mom a second time.

Laal Singh Chaddha, her second film with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots, will see an August release.

Ananya Panday

Liger

August 25

Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan

Release date: To be announced

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.

Ananya did have a theatrical release in Khaali Peeli, which was shown at a couple of drive-in theatres in 2020.

Though she didn't have another theatrical release since, she did win rave reviews for her performance in the OTT hit Gehraiyaan.

In August, she will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's Liger.

It will be followed by the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Disha Patani

Ek Villain Returns

Release date: July 8

Yodha

Release date: November 11

KTina

Release date: To be announced

IMAGE: John Abraham, Director Mohit Suri and Disha Patani team up for Ek Villain Returns. Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series/Instagram

Disha had an important role in Malang, which released just before the pandemic.

Later, she did an item song in Baaghi 3.

Post that, it has been a long wait for Disha to be back on screen.

An author-backed role awaits her in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.

There is Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Then, she turns into a superstitious Punjabi in Ekta Kapoor's fun film KTina, directed by Ashima Chibber.

Radhika Apte

Vikram Vedha

Release date: September 30

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

There was a time when Radhika was pretty much the face of OTT with back-to-back releases.

But we haven't seen much of her in the last couple of years, barring Raat Akeli Hai and OK Computer.

While we await the streaming of the Netflix film Monica O My Darling, we will see her next in Vikram Vedha, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.