Coming Attractions: Kiara, Kareena, Disha

When the pandemic struck in March 2020, Bollywood came to a standstill.
Release dates were reshuffled, thrice over, since the pandemic went through three waves.
Some films released directly on OTT while other were kept on hold, so that they could arrive in theatres in better times.
Joginder Tuteja looks at the actresses who waited patiently and will now release their films in theatres this year.
Mrunal Thakur
Aankh Micholi
Release date: May 13
Pippa
Release date: December 9
Mrunal has been seen on the OTT in Toofaan and Dhamaka, where she made a good impression.
The recent Jersey brought her back on the big screen.
Next, she will be seen in Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi about a family of misfits.
It will be followed by the gritty war drama, Pippa, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, and co-starring Priyanshu Painyuli and Ishaan Khatter.
Shalini Pandey
Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Release date: May 13
It has been one long wait for Shalini to make her Bollywood debut on the big screen.
After the hit Arjun Reddy, she got a taste of Hindi cinema with the OTT release, Bamfaad.
But her big ticket film is going to be Jayeshbhai Jordaar where she stars opposite Ranveer Singh.
Kiara Advani
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Release date: May 20
Govinda Naam Mera
Release date: June 10
Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Release date: June 24
Kiara had OTT releases Indoo Ki Jawaani and Laxmii during the pandemic and a big OTT hit in Shershaah.
She will resume her big screen sojourn with Anees Bazme's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.
Then, there's Shashank Khaitan's comedy Govinda Naam Mera, with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, followed by Raj Mehta's light-hearted, family, film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Manushi Chillar
Prithviraj
Release date: June 3
The former Miss World has been waiting for her Bollywood debut from 2018.
Her historical film Prithviraj is a fantastic launchpad, as it has been produced by Aditya Chopra and co-stars Akshay Kumar.
Sanya Malhotra
Hit - The First Case
Release date: May 20
The versatile Sanya has had some interesting OTT releases -- Shakuntala Devi, Ludo, Paglait, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Love Hostel.
She will be seen on the big screen along with Rajkummar Rao in the thriller Hit - The First Case.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Laal Singh Chaddha
Release date: August 11
Kareena's last theatre release Angrezi Medium saw a fractured release as it was pulled off theatres within four days due to the pandemic.
She has been away from the big screen since then and also became a mom a second time.
Laal Singh Chaddha, her second film with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots, will see an August release.
Ananya Panday
Liger
August 25
Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan
Release date: To be announced
Ananya did have a theatrical release in Khaali Peeli, which was shown at a couple of drive-in theatres in 2020.
Though she didn't have another theatrical release since, she did win rave reviews for her performance in the OTT hit Gehraiyaan.
In August, she will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's Liger.
It will be followed by the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.
Disha Patani
Ek Villain Returns
Release date: July 8
Yodha
Release date: November 11
KTina
Release date: To be announced
Disha had an important role in Malang, which released just before the pandemic.
Later, she did an item song in Baaghi 3.
Post that, it has been a long wait for Disha to be back on screen.
An author-backed role awaits her in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.
There is Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.
Then, she turns into a superstitious Punjabi in Ekta Kapoor's fun film KTina, directed by Ashima Chibber.
Radhika Apte
Vikram Vedha
Release date: September 30
There was a time when Radhika was pretty much the face of OTT with back-to-back releases.
But we haven't seen much of her in the last couple of years, barring Raat Akeli Hai and OK Computer.
While we await the streaming of the Netflix film Monica O My Darling, we will see her next in Vikram Vedha, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.