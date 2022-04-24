Does Huma Look Like Tarla Dalal? VOTE!

Huma Qureshi is all set to play food writer and chef Tarla Dalal in a biopic called Tarla.

The actress introduced the project on social media, saying they were 'filming now'.

IMAGE: The late Tarla Dalal. Photograph: Kind courtesy tarladalal.com

Tarla Dalal wrote more than 100 cookbooks and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.

She passed away in 2013 at the age of 77.

Tarla will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari and marks screenplay writer Piyush Gupta's directorial debut.

Piyush had worked on Nitesh Tiwari's films Dangal and Chhichhore.

Does Huma Qureshi look like Tarla Dalal? VOTE!