News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Does Huma Look Like Tarla Dalal? VOTE!

Does Huma Look Like Tarla Dalal? VOTE!

By Rediff Movies
April 24, 2022 13:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Huma Qureshi is all set to play food writer and chef Tarla Dalal in a biopic called Tarla.

The actress introduced the project on social media, saying they were 'filming now'.

 

IMAGE: The late Tarla Dalal. Photograph: Kind courtesy tarladalal.com

Tarla Dalal wrote more than 100 cookbooks and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.

She passed away in 2013 at the age of 77.

Tarla will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari and marks screenplay writer Piyush Gupta's directorial debut.

Piyush had worked on Nitesh Tiwari's films Dangal and Chhichhore.

Does Huma Qureshi look like Tarla Dalal? VOTE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
South Movies Are TAKING OVER Bollywood!
South Movies Are TAKING OVER Bollywood!
The Fastest Movies To Earn Rs 200 Crores
The Fastest Movies To Earn Rs 200 Crores
London Files Review
London Files Review
Struggling CSK, Punjab Kings in battle for survival
Struggling CSK, Punjab Kings in battle for survival
Seer who issued rape threat to Muslim women gets bail
Seer who issued rape threat to Muslim women gets bail
Buddhist Monks At Go Gota Protests
Buddhist Monks At Go Gota Protests
Maruti looks to ride SUV wave to capture over 50% mkt
Maruti looks to ride SUV wave to capture over 50% mkt

More like this

Jersey Review

Jersey Review

Guilty Minds Review

Guilty Minds Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances