How Much Madhuri's Devdas Lehenga Weighed

Mrunal wraps up a Mumbai schedule... Mouni starts a restaurant...Sunny takes a nap...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla remind us about their beautiful creation for Madhuri Dixit's character Chandramukhi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas.

'2002: Mesmerizing Madhuri Dixit in the iconic Devdas Mirror Lehenga,' Abu-Sandeep post with an image of the elaborate outfit.

'Seen in Devdas, this handcrafted ghagra features real mirrors embedded in the fabric with Zardozi embroidery. The flared, 10 panelled wonder took an entire team of highly skilled artisans two months to make and it weighs ten kilos as a set. 2015 saw the ghagra being featured at 'The Fabric of India' exhibit held at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

'Abu Sandeep visualized Chandramukhi as Meera -- a devotee of Lord Krishna. They saw her similarly devoted to Devdas and used colours, fabrics and accessories to express the subtleties of the enthralling but unfulfilled courtesan played by the legendary @madhuridixitnene

'#funfact: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla received the coveted National Award for Costume Design in 2003 for their work in Devdas.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria raises temperatures even higher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur is 'wrapping up the Mumbai schedule with a heart full of gratitude and a camera full of memories! #Nani30. It's the first time I'm shooting a South film in moi city and we had hella fun through it all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar shows us 'flower power'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

'Wrapped up an amazing shoot schedule in the amazing Devbhoomi. Love you Uttarakhand. Hope to be back soon,' Akshay Kumar tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy opens a restaurant in Mumbai and invites us in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt shares a picture with Director Tanuja Chandra and writes, 'Celebrating 25 yrs of #Dushman with the powerhouse @tanuja__chandra I do hope with my entire being that life gives us the privilege of being back on set together. Not only with me producing your film but also someday with you directing me. Gracias @earthcafeindia for being so welcoming and sending over that delicious gluten free cake!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier shares a picture from the Maldives and asks, 'Monday blues anyone?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol celebrates his wedding anniversary with wife Tania Deol: 'Happy 27th anniversary my love, forever yours.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Meanwhile, Bobby's big bro Sunny Deol, whose debut film Betaab celebrates its 40th anniversary, takes a nap.