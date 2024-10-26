'Madhuri Is Not A Dancer, She Is Dance'

'The whole set was in awe. Those five days of shooting were an unforgettable experience.'

It was a gala showcase for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as the song was unveiled amid much fanfare at Mumbai's iconic Royal Opera House. To make the event memorable, the leading ladies of the film, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, mesmerised the audience with a dance jugalbandi.

During the live performance, Vidya stumbled and fell, but she quickly gathered her poise and continued her act.

Later, the actor was met with resounding cheers from the audience who enthusiastically called for "Once more!"

Vidya graciously obliged and Madhuri joined in for another round of the dance duet.

WATCH: Madhuri-Vidya's live performance of Ami Je Tomar 3.0.

The audiences were treated with the film version of the song that showcases an intense dance rivalry between Madhuri and Vidya's characters in BB3.

When the host asked what was with the jealous expressions at the start of the song, Vidya, with her infectious smile said, "It was a feeling of tum Madhuri Dixit ho, main tumhari tarah kabhi nahi bann sakti."

Vidya added that she always wanted to dance with Madhuri since she watched her performing on the iconic number Ek Do Teen from the 1988 hit Tezaab. Vidya revealed that she told everyone on her team to give her enough time for the rehearsals before the shoot.

"It was very difficult for me (to do Ami Je Tomar 3.0) because in the song, I am giving her attitude," Vidya said, pointing at Madhuri.

"I keep saying this, she is not a dancer, Madhuri Dixit is dance. Madhuri ma'am realised that it's a big deal for me to be dancing with her. I told myself that it's an honour for you to share stage with her."

Vidya reflected on the earlier moment when she slipped during the performance.

"My sister reminded me of how much I've always looked up to her (Madhuri), so this is a major achievement for me. I just focused on that and enjoyed every moment. Someone asked if I was nervous, I fell today but I got right back up and performed with confidence."

The new rendition of Ami Je Tomar has vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and is choreographed by veteran Choreographer Chinni Prakash. While Madhuri's shows her classic Kathak moves, Vidya tunes into Bharata Natyam.

Director Anees Bazmee mentioned that a huge set was erected in Mumbai and the song was shot over the span of five days.

"When the shooting started, the most difficult part was calling 'cut' as both of them were so mesmerising that we didn't want to cut the magic they were creating on set," the director said.

"The whole set was in awe, even the light man forgot everything and was so engrossed in watching them. Those five days of shooting were an unforgettable experience for the whole crew."

WATCH: Director Anees Bazmee shares behind-the-scenes moments from Ami Je Tomar 3.0.

Leading man Kartik Aaryan said he was present during the song shoot even though he was not needed on sets. He explained that he didn't want to miss the opportunity to see Vidya and Madhuri performing live.

"The day it was announced that this shoot was going to happen, we were so excited. When this shoot was happening, I didn’t need to be there. But watching Madhuriji and Vidyaji performing together was an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Kartik says.

He added that it was like a dream to work with the two stars.

"The time I got to work with Madhuriji and Vidyaji, I thought I was dreaming. It's like a dream come true. It's a big thing for me. I've been watching Madhuriji since childhood. She's a dancing queen. She's a legend. You don't get an opportunity like this anywhere.

"And about Vidyaji, I'm just praising her everywhere. I had a blast. I'm living a dream and enjoying it a lot."

WATCH: Kartik shares how the idea of Ami Je Tomar 3.0 came along

Producer Bhushan Kumar said he is "incredibly proud" of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and called it an "iconic franchise". He said he was particularly happy the way Ami Je Tomar was ideated and shot in BB3.

He made an interesting revelation that Vidya had been approached for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but she rejected the role. It was later played by Tabu.

Vidya was visibly awkward with Kumar's disclosure and she quickly hid herself behind Kartik.

WATCH: Kartik reveals why he didn't want to feature in Ami Je Tomar 3.0...

Madhuri said she loved Vidya's iconic dance from the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa and said she wanted to play the role of Manjulika "so badly".

WATCH: Did Madhuri drop a major spoiler from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to battle it out at the marquee with Singham Again on November 1.