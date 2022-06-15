Bollywood GETS GORGEOUS For Social Media

What makes Bollywood stars look so gorgeous on social media?

The perfect camera angles!

Photographer Shivam Gupta knows just how to make the stars shimmer even brighter in photoshoots.

The 28-year-old Delhi native has been passionate about taking pictures since he was a teen.

"Every school trip, vacation, party, or no matter the event, I enjoyed taking photographs more than the occasion itself," Shivam tells Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com.

When he turned 19, he came to Mumbai to pursue his passion for photography.

"Luckily, after eight months of struggle, I got the opportunity to assist Colston Julian, one of the finest photographers in the country. Assisting him for a couple of years helped me learn a lot," Shivam says.

Preity Zinta was the first star Shivam photographed as an independent photographer.

"I am fortunate to work with some of the most talented and amazing people in the industry," he says. "You get to learn from every person, every project. I enjoy my time with most people I work with, like Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Advani, Yami Gautam, Nushrratt Bharuchha, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet, Akansha Ranjan, Ayushmann Khurrana... They are not only great at their work but are also amazing people."

Shivam showcases some of his best photographs here, and reveals interesting facts about the stars.

Please click on the images for a good look at Shivam's stars.

IMAGE: "Ananya Panday is one of the youngest actresses I worked with. She loves experimenting with her looks, outfits and make-up."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivam Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: "Rakul Singh is a fitness lover. Her pictures are always stunning."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivam Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: "Mrunal Thakur is the most humble person I have worked with."

"She is one of the best posers I've seen."

"She knows how to carry herself in front of a camera."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivam Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: "Yami Gautam knows exactly what she wants."

"She expresses it so well, as a photographer you understand her ideas about the picture."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivam Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: "Chitrangda loves photoshoots."

"She enjoys shooting candid pictures. I think she likes it as natural as possible."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivam Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: "Kiara Advani is so talented. Her expressions can make even a bad picture look great."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivam Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: "Preity Zinta was the first actor I did a photoshoot with, as an independent photographer."

"It's always a wonderful experience to start with a reputed senior actor."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivam Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: "Nushrratt Bharuchha is super talented, always full of ideas."

"Working with her is always a learning experience. I get valuable inputs from her every time we work together."

"I think I have completed more than 50 photoshoots with her."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivam Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: "Ayushmann Khurrana defines confidence. He is a very clear-minded, very confident person."

"His sense of understanding is amazing; he knows exactly what the photographer wants."

"Photoshoots with him are quicker than most as he instantly gives the best shots."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivam Gupta/Instagram