15 Scenes When Salman Ditched The Formula

Sukanya Verma lists 15 scenes that reveal facets of Salman Khan outside the formula.

When one thinks of Salman Khan, it's not acting but his 'Bhai' fuelled stardom that comes to mind.

More than cinema, it's the charm of the experience his presence gives rise to, inside a jam packed theatre of fans cheering on at every punch and punchline, while he struts all over the silver screen in his superstar swagger.

For a while now though, Salman's not had a single big blockbuster that would infuse life into his waning distinction.

Will yet another action-packed spectacle Sikandar, this time directed by A R Murugadoss, be his shot at renewed glory?

Eid will tell.

But we'll always have these 15 scenes from the star who rarely gets out of his comfort zone -- scenes I like for revealing facets of Salman outside the formula.

Maine Pyaar Kiya

After all the drudgery and drubbing when Salman's Prem finally reaches ladylove Suman's house to ask her hand in marriage -- having fulfilled the condition of making his own hard-earned money -- her still-so-pissed off father scoffs away at the sight of the damp, destroyed notes.

Unfazed, he pleads for another chance and promises to start afresh, 'Main phirse paise laonga, bauji. Aur is baar mein vaada karta hoon bauji, note bheegenge nahi.'

The sheer josh of youth and Salman's heart-melting enthusiasm to not give up hits all the right notes in this sentimental moment that catapulted him to heartthrob hall of fame.

Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna is a series of one funny gag after another.

As its foremost fan, there's no way I can list only one favourite scene from the comedy, which comes alive in Aamir Khan's smarty pants sass playing off against Salman's dummy energy.

So here goes:

Salman laughing his guts out like a jubilant hyena outside the restaurant after learning Karishma is Raveena while wiseass Aamir's plans are foiled is the actor at his freest.

One gets another glimpse of his flair for farcical when he tries to convey his 'dil ki baat' to Raveena whilst constantly interrupted by a plate of oranges, the rumble in his upset tummy caused by the laxative mixed in his lunch as well as the constant trips to the loo. Salman's hilarious mix of seriousness, desperation and misery never gets old.

I could name a dozen more but the handsfree faceoff between him and Shakti Kapoor in the climax and Salman's arsenal of thrusts and twerks is all kinds of droll.

Khamoshi-The Musical

Given his reality remains shrouded in controversies, Salman's readiness to show his tears and vulnerability on screen is a lesser appreciated attribute of his performances.

One of his finer efforts reflect in his gentle portrayal of a considerate son-in-law in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi.

The scene towards the climax -- where he insists on interpreting his deaf and mute father-in-law's emotional speech in the church, eventually too choked up to continue, is all heart. And heartbreak.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Before Salman got caught up bashing the baddies of the world, the man lived it up as the pretty pinup for all things Prem in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

The only reason one can still sit through Sooraj R Barjatya's awfully demure romance three decades later is the charm and chemistry exuded by its attractive leads, which peaks in the flirtatious swimming pool sequence that starts with her quizzing, Hum aapke hain koun and ends in him privately admitting, Shit, I love her.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

It's rare to see an easy-going son-in-law and mother-in-law bond in Hindi movies.

So it's nice when Salman, in an extended guest appearance, elevates Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's emotion quotient through his sweet banter and tender inquiries around to-be-saasu maa Reema Lagoo.

Especially when he shares his insecurity over his fiancée's affections to her tongue-tied mom.

That quietly whispered 'jawab nahi diya' to himself in the end is a nice interjection, something Salman does rather well.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Humanity prevails in the most poetic, idealistic fashion in Kabir Khan's ode to harmony and Salman's titular Bajrangi Bhaijaan becomes its most wholehearted embodiment after he goes all the way from India to Pakistan sans documents or direction to reunite a knee-high stranger from across the border with her mother.

But it's the sight of the little tot uttering her first words 'Mama' and a misty-eyed Salman rushing to hug her amidst cheering crowds from both sides that's both powerful and poignant in its messaging.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman's Sameer is a chatty, mischievous, extrovert musician from Italy visiting India to learn classical music from a no-nonsense guru. He gets kicked out of his guru's house when everyone learns of his romance with the latter's daughter.

We see his despairing side for the first time when he departs from the haveli without exchanging goodbyes against the melodious cries of Tadap Tadap.

All he does is freeze his sweetheart in her tracks by doing the statue gesture, once a means of flirting between them, now turned into a farewell.

Salman does well in blending in the Bhansali visual brand of drama.

No Entry

No Entry is a silly, dispensable comedy about straying men for most part. But, but, BUT for the cliffhanger climax.

It's a standalone piece of slapstick that never fails in evoking a cheap chuckle following Salman hanging for dear life at the edge of a hill with Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan grabbing onto his respective legs and nervously joking about their rescuers-turned-rescue situation while our man sneers,'Abbe tu Sunny hai, Sunny Deol nahi!'

The goofy tone of the shtick and the troika embracing its no-holds-barred stupidity without any pretensions makes for one helluva paisa vasool third act.

Dabangg

A bungling goon's phone rings in the middle of a daredevil chase between cops and crooks.

But instead of clobbering time, Salman not only spares the fella's life but also shakes a leg to its beats like only the whimsical Chulbul Pandey can and the superstar would like by doffing a hat at the ringtone's Wanted reference.

The desi Robin Hood had no trouble finding its place in pop culture gold thanks to antics like this.

Jaan-E-Mann

Shirish Kunder's Jaan-E-Mann deserves a lot more love its way than it usually gets.

As rollicking it is to watch Salman bicker with Akshay Kumar every time, it's his aww-inducing audition for Boo Boo diapers in an American studio in hopes of salvaging his reputation before his estranged wife and baby that shows the actor's proficiency at puppy-eyed atonement.

Saajan

Salman's excitement knows no bounds on seeing Madhuri Dixit chatting with his brother like bestie Sanjay Dutt in their home in the blockbuster love triangle.

Saajan has ample hit songs of its own but our hero breaks into a spontaneous jig to Jab Jab Phool Khile's Affoo Khudaya.

Dressed in pyjamas, face smeared in foam and dancing like no one's watching, Salman goes bananas in the truest sense to make us believe every word of his skirt chaser turned smitten kitten.

Karan Arjun

Salman's ease at the brooding angry young man in Rakesh Roshan's reincarnation tale would mark the beginning of his success in action vehicles.

There's abundant showcasing of his muscle chops in the drama co-starring Shah Rukh Khan as his reborn brother but the stirring intensity in his feverish, forceful cry -- 'Bhaag, Arjun' -- has a haunting effect on his onscreen sibling and offscreen audience.

Pathaan

Salman popping up in the middle of Pathaan to pull Shah Rukh Khan out from the mouth of trouble is every bit wolf whistle-inducing but it's their end credits exchange that hits a sweet spot.

Two tired guys at it for 30 years, inching closer to 60, contemplating retirement, candidly admitting, 'Ab nahi hota, yaar' while wondering who can take their place only to dismiss the idea and keep going is tragically true and deliciously meta.