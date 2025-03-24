Who Was Salman Singing THIS Song For?

When Salman sang the evergreen song Lag Jaa Gale, did he have anyone in mind?

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar bring back interesting scenes from the Sikandar trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna at the Sikandar trailer launch.

If the fans make a demand, Salman Khan always complies!

This was witnessed at the trailer launch of Sikandar where Salman, known for his penchant for singing, was wheedled into crooning a few lines.

He spontaneously broke into the evergreen song, Lag Jaa Gale from the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi?, and it led to an unexpected musical moment.

Among the audience, hooting and cheering for Salman, was his father Salim Khan who made a rare appearance at one of his son's movie events.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Movie legend Salim Khan at the Sikandar trailer launch.

WATCH: Salman Khan shows off his musical talent

Salman was accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi as well as Director A R Murugadoss and Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who was barely recognisable after his recent makeover.

Murugadoss, best known in Bollywood for helming Aamir Khan's Ghajini and Akshay Kumar's Holiday, promised that Salman will make the audience whistle and cry when they watch Sikandar.

Salman interrupted his director and humorously added, "As long as Salman does not make Sajid Nadiadwala and Murugadoss cry after the release and break her (Rashmika) amazing track record, I am fine with it."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sajid Nadiadwala, A R Murugadoss, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna at the Sikandar trailer launch.

Salman, who marks his return to the screen after the 2023 Diwali release Tiger 3, acknowledged his fans' support for the commercial success of his films.

"Whether it's Eid, Diwali, New Year, or any festive or non-festive occasion, I always get love from the people," Salman said.

"Good or bad, they help my films cross at least Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore (Rs 1 billion to Rs 2 billion)," he added.

WATCH: A R Murugadoss shares his fan moment with Salman Khan in Chennai

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna at the Sikandar trailer launch.

Sikandar's leading lady Rashmika, who is enjoying a winning streak at the box office with Animal, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava, shared her excitement on collaborating with Salman and Murugadoss.

"I got the opportunity to work with Salman sir. What could be bigger than that?" she asked with a smile.

"I have always wanted to work with Murugadoss sir. I entered the industry eight years ago but I have been watching his films for much longer. Seeing his work is incredibly beautiful. As sir says, 'It's all mass!' I really wanted to work with him. I feel truly honoured that I got to work with him," Rashmika added.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna at the Sikandar trailer launch.

Salman was all praise for Rashmika as he admired her work ethic, and said she reminds him of his younger self.

"She would shoot for Pushpa 2 till 7 pm and then come to Sikandar set at 9 pm and shoot with us till 6:30 am, and then go back to the Pushpa 2 set again."

"After breaking her leg, she continued to shoot, did not cancel a day. In many ways, she reminds me of a younger me," Salman said.

WATCH: Rashmika on her back-to-back box office hits.

Rashmika, 28, and a soon-to-be 60 Salman play a romantic couple in Sikandar, which didn't quite sit right with viewers as they continue to criticise the pairing on social media.

Addressing this negative online chatter, Salman put forward his humourous side and said he would even work with Rashmika's daughter whenever she has one.

"They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. The heroine doesn't have any problem, her father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem, bhai?" Salman asked.

He then turned towards Rashmika and continued, "Soon she will marry, and may become mother to a daughter. She will be a star and I will work with her too. I am sure Rashmika will give her permission, hain na?"

A visibly embarrassed Rashmika nodded and laughed about it.

WATCH: When Salman made Rashmika blush

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sharman Joshi, Sajid Nadiadwala, A R Murugadoss, Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan at the Sikandar trailer launch.

WATCH: Kajal Aggarwal reveals her 'bad habit'

Eid release Sikandar arrives on screens on March 30.