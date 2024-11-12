News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Children's Day: Send Us Your Kids' Cutest Pix

Children's Day: Send Us Your Kids' Cutest Pix

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
November 12, 2024 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

This Children's Day, share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your nieces, your nephews with Rediff.com. Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line=Children's Day).

Children's Day

Photograph: Kind courtesy Venkatesh Basani

They can drive you up the wall, forcing you to hold on to your sanity with gritted teeth and tense fingertips as you remind yourself that you are the adult in the picture.

And, in the very next second, they can melt your heart with a smile.

They can get up to the funniest antics, leaving you in splits.

And bring a tear to your eye with their thoughtful gestures.

This Children's Day, share your favourite pix and videos of your kids, your grandkids, your nieces, your nephews with Rediff.com. And share their masti bhara stories with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (Children's Day). Don't forget to add your name and where you live.

The best pictures will be featured right here on Rediff.com.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Related News: com
COMMENT
Print this article
Rediff readers share cute pix of their children
Rediff readers share cute pix of their children
Children's Day special: 10 things we miss about our childhood
Children's Day special: 10 things we miss about our childhood
10 Ways To Celebrate Children's Day
10 Ways To Celebrate Children's Day
'NSA Mike Waltz would be good for India-US ties'
'NSA Mike Waltz would be good for India-US ties'
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
'In Equity Markets, One Has To Be...'
Aus Papers Celebrate Kohli In Hindi...
Aus Papers Celebrate Kohli In Hindi...
Bangladeshi infiltration: ED raids in Jh'khand, Bengal
Bangladeshi infiltration: ED raids in Jh'khand, Bengal
More like this
Children's Day special: 'Growing up has become a race'
Children's Day special: 'Growing up has become a race'
Teach your children what really counts
Teach your children what really counts

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances