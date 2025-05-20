War 2 Teaser: Not Again!

The next instalment in the YRF Spy Universe is about to take off with War 2 that boasts additions to its decorated cast but with the same-old action baloney.

Despite its bonkers storyline, the 2019 Siddharth Anand directorial worked as a passable entertainer with Hrithik Roshan's presence as an action star and the film's uber cool aesthetic.

Hrithik returns to his smouldering super-spy avatar in this sequel, with RRR sensation Jr NTR serving as the antagonist.

The first-time collaboration between these two superstars is probably the only exciting fact about this venture, which otherwise doesn't have much new to offer.

Ayan Mukerji, who takes the director's baton from Anand, seems to have powered the sequel with the same elements.

The two immensely watchable stars aside, War 2 looks like a banal amalgam of every action flick we have seen before.

The teaser opens with a narration by Jr NTR whose menacing words try to make him sound like the ultimate baddie, but, alas, the generic lines fail him.

Sample this: 'Tu mujhe nahi jaanta, par ab jaan jayega.' Gulp!

Hrithik is agent Kabir with a special focus on his bulked up triceps. The recreated theme music kicks in as the showdown between hero and villain builds up.

In between, Kiara Advani gets a brief intro and repeats YRF's tried-and-tested bikini formula, reducing her to a sexy prop. Hope there's more to her character than just shaking a leg with Hrithik.

What's most surprising is the green-screen usage in the action choreography.

Is it the Ayan Mukerji factor? After all, the director jumps into this project right after his giant VFX misfire, Brahmastra.

Or is it just a hurriedly edited teaser released in time for Jr NTR's birthday?

Either way, the shoddy VFX as seen in the car race and aeroplane sequences make this production look amateurish.

War 2 opens in cinemas on August 14.