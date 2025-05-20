HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » War 2 Teaser: Not Again!

War 2 Teaser: Not Again!

By MAYUR SANAP
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 14:13 IST

x

The next instalment in the YRF Spy Universe is about to take off with War 2 that boasts additions to its decorated cast but with the same-old action baloney.

Despite its bonkers storyline, the 2019 Siddharth Anand directorial worked as a passable entertainer with Hrithik Roshan's presence as an action star and the film's uber cool aesthetic.

Hrithik returns to his smouldering super-spy avatar in this sequel, with RRR sensation Jr NTR serving as the antagonist.

The first-time collaboration between these two superstars is probably the only exciting fact about this venture, which otherwise doesn't have much new to offer.

 

Ayan Mukerji, who takes the director's baton from Anand, seems to have powered the sequel with the same elements.

The two immensely watchable stars aside, War 2 looks like a banal amalgam of every action flick we have seen before.

The teaser opens with a narration by Jr NTR whose menacing words try to make him sound like the ultimate baddie, but, alas, the generic lines fail him.

Sample this: 'Tu mujhe nahi jaanta, par ab jaan jayega.' Gulp!

Hrithik is agent Kabir with a special focus on his bulked up triceps. The recreated theme music kicks in as the showdown between hero and villain builds up.

In between, Kiara Advani gets a brief intro and repeats YRF's tried-and-tested bikini formula, reducing her to a sexy prop. Hope there's more to her character than just shaking a leg with Hrithik.

What's most surprising is the green-screen usage in the action choreography.

Is it the Ayan Mukerji factor? After all, the director jumps into this project right after his giant VFX misfire, Brahmastra.

Or is it just a hurriedly edited teaser released in time for Jr NTR's birthday?

Either way, the shoddy VFX as seen in the car race and aeroplane sequences make this production look amateurish.

War 2 opens in cinemas on August 14.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ayan To Direct War 2, Brahmastra 2, 3!
Ayan To Direct War 2, Brahmastra 2, 3!
Will Jr NTR Star In War 2 With Hrithik?
Will Jr NTR Star In War 2 With Hrithik?
The AMAZING Life of Jr NTR!
The AMAZING Life of Jr NTR!
10 War Films You Can Watch On OTT
10 War Films You Can Watch On OTT
10 AMAZING War Movies
10 AMAZING War Movies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mango-Walnut Chicken Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

VIDEOS

Indian Air Force declares combat readiness in new Video1:12

Indian Air Force declares combat readiness in new Video

Indian Army fortifies LoC with advanced weaponry and surveillance3:15

Indian Army fortifies LoC with advanced weaponry and...

How Army's Air Defence Systems destroyed targets in Pakistan5:00

How Army's Air Defence Systems destroyed targets in Pakistan

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD