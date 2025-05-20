HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The AMAZING Life of Jr NTR!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 20, 2025 09:04 IST

Jr NTR, who will sharE screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, turns a year older on May 20.

As the talented actor gears up to entertain the audience with his latest outing in August, we take a peek into his AMAZING life through his Instagram feed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Jr NTR celebrating his wife Lakshmi Pranathi's birthday in style on their vacay!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Jr NTR and his mother Shalini Nandamuri visit Kundapura in Karnataka to seek blessings at the Udupi Sri Krishna temple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Chilling with American-Canadian actor Branden Fraser at the pre-Oscar party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Hanging out with fellow actor Rishabh Shetty and Producer Vijay Kiragandur in Bengaluru.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Our birthday boy on the sets of RRR in Kyiv, Ukraine, with Director S S Rajamouli.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Caught candid: Jr NTR with his RRR co-star Ram Charan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Holiday snuggles with son Bhargav Ram!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Jr NTR and his wifey all ready to attend the RRR premiere in Japan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

These two are absolute couple goals, no?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

All dressed up with his family because it's Diwali night!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
The BEST of NTR Jr
Happy Birthday, NTR Jr!
When Jr NTR Romanced Janhvi In Front Of His Family!
Why Jr NTR Is 'Very Nervous'
'Why is NTR Jr SILENT?!'
