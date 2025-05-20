The AMAZING Life of Jr NTR!

Jr NTR, who will sharE screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, turns a year older on May 20.
As the talented actor gears up to entertain the audience with his latest outing in August, we take a peek into his AMAZING life through his Instagram feed.
Jr NTR celebrating his wife Lakshmi Pranathi's birthday in style on their vacay!
Jr NTR and his mother Shalini Nandamuri visit Kundapura in Karnataka to seek blessings at the Udupi Sri Krishna temple.
Chilling with American-Canadian actor Branden Fraser at the pre-Oscar party.
Hanging out with fellow actor Rishabh Shetty and Producer Vijay Kiragandur in Bengaluru.
Our birthday boy on the sets of RRR in Kyiv, Ukraine, with Director S S Rajamouli.
Caught candid: Jr NTR with his RRR co-star Ram Charan.
Holiday snuggles with son Bhargav Ram!
Jr NTR and his wifey all ready to attend the RRR premiere in Japan.
These two are absolute couple goals, no?
All dressed up with his family because it's Diwali night!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff