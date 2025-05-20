The AMAZING Life of Jr NTR!

Jr NTR, who will sharE screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, turns a year older on May 20.

As the talented actor gears up to entertain the audience with his latest outing in August, we take a peek into his AMAZING life through his Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Jr NTR celebrating his wife Lakshmi Pranathi's birthday in style on their vacay!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Jr NTR and his mother Shalini Nandamuri visit Kundapura in Karnataka to seek blessings at the Udupi Sri Krishna temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Chilling with American-Canadian actor Branden Fraser at the pre-Oscar party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Hanging out with fellow actor Rishabh Shetty and Producer Vijay Kiragandur in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Our birthday boy on the sets of RRR in Kyiv, Ukraine, with Director S S Rajamouli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Caught candid: Jr NTR with his RRR co-star Ram Charan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Holiday snuggles with son Bhargav Ram!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Jr NTR and his wifey all ready to attend the RRR premiere in Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

These two are absolute couple goals, no?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

All dressed up with his family because it's Diwali night!

