The BEST BITS of Koffee With Karan 7

The Koffee With Karan 7 finale was one of the most entertaining episodes this season.

Four comedians/influencers Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Niharika NM graced the couch and roasted host Karan Johar without mercy while he tried his best to field their questions.

The episode was all about Karan taking constructive feedback so that Season 8 could be better. Yes, you read that right. KWK will be back!

But before that, Namrata Thakker takes you through the juicy highlights from the Koffee With Karan 7 finale episode.

Karan is obsessed with Alia Bhatt

Right off the bat, the four grilled Johar over his obsession with Alia Bhatt and how he kept mentioning her name in every episode.

Tanmay Bhat told Karan, 'Listen Karan, she's pregnant, you got a new person to launch, we get it.'

Karan, who could not control his laughter over this, defended himself, saying, 'Oh no, that's not why. I have to be very aware because honestly, Alia and me had a chat about this. She's like, 'Karan, I don't want to sound ungrateful but you have to stop talking about me.' I'm like okay it has come from the horse's mouth herself so I've to shut the f*** up about it.'

'Alia is really lovely,' Karan asserted. 'Nothing related to her and I bring her name up. I get it.'

That's when Kusha Kapila jumped in and questioned Karam, 'A lot of times her name is also mentioned because you want to know who's the top actor or actress in the country. We know the name you want to hear. Who do you think it is and why do you think it's Alia Bhatt?'

Karan simply replied, 'I really think it's Alia Bhatt, but I shouldn't say anymore.'

On being partial to Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan

Apart from his Alia fixation, Karan was roasted for being biased towards Janhvi Kapoor and giving Sara Ali Khan a tough time by calling the former hot and praising her continuously.

Karan, in his defence, revealed that a lot happened behind the scenes which didn't make it to the episode and hence it came across as if he was being partial towards Janhvi.

'Listen, I love Sara, she's also working with us -- two feature films. We started our season shooting the Sara-Janhvi episode, but there was a technical error after the Rapid Fire Round which showed Janhvi as the winner.

'Janhvi was so happy, and five minutes later, we had to say it was a mistake. I felt so guilty that I started calling her hot, and that entire part was cut, and it came across that I was just being partial.'

Being in therapy for anxiety

For the first time, Karan opened up about his struggle with anxiety, while discussing how trolls can be brutal.

The sensitive only child said it doesn't get to him anymore as he has worked through the hard phase, but there was a time when he wasn't as thick-skinned and it got to him when people attacked his family and spoke ill about his children.

'There was an anxiety issue that I combated five years ago and that was when I really opened up. You know, when I spoke to my doctor and she was a psychologist and she said that you are actually brushing everything so deep within that you actually think that you are dealing with it and that you have thick skin but actually you are shoving it into a dark, deep area and that's all going to pop up at some time,' Karan confessed.

'So, she said you shouldn't. So, at least I started talking about this fact to people because I was not even telling people that I was in therapy and that I was going through an issue of anxiety for three or four years.'

On his equation with Ranveer

Karan's fashion sense obviously came up.

KJo admitted that he loves Ranveer Singh's style and vice versa: 'Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realised it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered.'

The winners of Koffee Awards

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor won the award for Best Moment because she thought Brahmastra was titled Shiva No 1 and Arjun provided the perfect foil for the comedy that followed.

Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Rapid Fire Round because of he unabashedly called himself an 'Ass Man'.

His mimicry and heartwarming camaraderie with Gully Boy co-star Alia bagged them the Best Episode award.

The Best Performance Male award was given to Arjun Kapoor as the actor candidly spoke about his personal life as well as his struggle with emotional eating and body image issues. His honesty and candidness resonated with all the judges.

The Best Performance Female award went to Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she spoke about her divorce and gave witty comebacks to Johar, which isn't easy on your Koffee debut.