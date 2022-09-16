Koffee With Karan 7: 10 REVELATIONS from Varun-Anil

The eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was high on energy and entertainment, thanks to JugJugg Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

The duo kept the episode fun and light with their banter, dance moves and sex advice.

Arjun Kapoor may not have been there, but he was definitely a highlight on the episode!

Namrata Thakker brings you the fun bits from the show.

When Anil was jealous of Jackie Shroff

Karan Johar asked Anil Kapoor about his opinion on nepotism and the actor said he doesn't take it seriously and believes that work should speak for them.

'If you are an actor, you can't pass on the legacy to your brother or your son. It's either you have it or you don't,' Anil said.

He recalled that back in the day, Jackie Shroff was a bigger star than him despite being an outsider: 'Jackie was an outsider in a way, but still, he got the first break from Subhash Ghai. So he himself became like an A-lister just with that one announcement. I, at that time, was doing bit roles, I was doing south Indian films. I did feel kind of, not feeling good about it.

KJo asked AK if he felt insecure of Jackie's success and the actor admitted, 'Well, yeah. He became a huge, huge success. I remember so well that he was such a sweet guy. We would be shooting and whenever any autograph book would come to him, he knew they are taking his autograph, but he would pass it on to me and say "Sign it".'

'I knew that actually all of them had come for him, but he would give it to me. Then I would sign and then he would sign.'

Varun competes with Alia

Varun revealed that he considers Alia Bhatt as his competition.

'The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt. As a society, we need to start accepting that our female leads can be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt's smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer,' he said.

Anil stalks Shah Rukh Khan

During the Rapid Fire round, AK was asked to reveal a celebrity who he enjoys following on social media.

Varun answered for him, 'Disha Patani', but AK quickly said, 'No, no. I like her, but that's all.'

He eventually revealed that he likes to stalk Shah Rukh Khan on social media: 'He is less on social media. But less is always more.'

Anil, Varun praise Disha

Disha Patani, in fact, was a hot topic of discussion on KWK 7.

Varun teased AK with Disha, when the latter was asked to name a celeb he stalks on social media.

Later, both of them ended up praising Disha.

AK complimented the gorgeous actress saying, 'I have worked with Disha, she looks absolutely stunning. She has a great body and when you have it, why not flaunt it?'

Varun agreed and added, 'I think Disha has an insane body. And you have it, you flaunt it.'

Varun on not being cast by Karan in movies

Varun confessed that he would doubt himself when Karan did not cast him in his movies.

He told his mentor, 'It definitely made me think, am I slipping in my game? Have I not created that right body of work or image as an actor for Karan to consider me in his films? Sometimes it was also along the lines of why Karan thinks I can't do these roles.'

'For me, it is more in terms of introspection of my competencies. It never leads to me feeling envious or defeated by your selection. I take it as an opportunity to analyse where I can possibly improve.'

Varun supported Karan's relationship

For the first time, Karan Johar made a revelation about himself.

He admitted to being in a relationship, but that he ultimately broke up.

He added that Varun was very supportive of him at the time.

What makes Anil Kapoor feel younger

Though AK lost the Koffee hamper to Varun, the 65 year old gave some feisty answers during the Rapid Fire round.

When asked what makes him feel younger, he quipped, 'Sex, sex, sex.'

Arjun Kapoor is a flirt

Varun couldn't stop talking about his good friend Arjun Kapoor!

During the Rapid Fire game, he picked Arjun as someone who gossips, flirts, selects the wrong scripts and brags!

When AK tried to defend his nephew, Varun laughed it off by saying, 'Shaukeen aadmi hain.'

Of course, Varun said it all in fun, but did he lose a friend in the process? We will know in time.

Varun turns sex guru

Yes, he turned sex guru on the show and gave some interesting tips to callers, who asked for help.

When a caller asked the actors how he could spice things up, Varun suggested that he should try role play to keep things going in the bedroom. He added, 'Why don't you dress up like Karan Johar and play Koffee With Karan with your wife? Ask her if she likes missionary or doggy or helicopter.'

Both Karan and Anil seemed in awe of Varun's extensive sexual knowledge, especially the last tip.

Anil Kapoor on infidelity

Since both Varun and Anil Kapoor are happily married, Karan asked for their take on emotional and physical infidelity.

While they said they don't endorse it, AK elaborated that both emotional and physical infidelity are a deal-breaker for him.