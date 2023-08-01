News
SRK-Anirudh Create Fire With Zinda Banda

SRK-Anirudh Create Fire With Zinda Banda

By MAYUR SANAP
August 01, 2023 09:10 IST
The peppy track has also been released in Tamil and Telugu and having seen all three versions, the Tamil rendition Vandha Edam sounds most fun.

To watch Shah Rukh Khan dance is among life's simplest pleasures, and the makers of Jawan have just sky-rocketed the anticipation for their film with the launch of its first song.

The high-spirited dance number, Zinda Banda, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it shows the superstar shaking legs with hundreds of women!

 

The video opens with SRK reciting a line written by poet Wasim Barelvi: 'Usulo pe jahan aaye aanch, takrana zaroori hai. Jo zinda ho toh phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai!" (When principles are under fire, one must retaliate. Do what keeps you feeling alive).'

The song then shows Shah Rukh making a stylish entry in his signature walk, and the soon-to-be-58 superstar looks as youthful as ever!

A group of women joyfully greets him as they break into Choreographer Shobi Paulraj's infectious dance moves. We also get a sight of Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, who play pivotal roles in the film.

With Anirudh's musical brilliance and SRK's magnetic presence, the song is virtuosic and very exciting, and it definitely leaves us wanting for more!

MAYUR SANAP
