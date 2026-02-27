Psycho Saiyaan Review: Weird!

Every lead character is nuts in Psycho Saiyaan, exclaims Deepa Gahlot.

The series Psycho Saiyaan undersells itself. There's not just one psycho in it, every lead character is nuts! A voiceover helpfully provides the definition, 'normal aur pagal ke beyond'.

The title of the show, set in Ujjain, however, refers to Kartik (Anud Singh Dhaka), who does nothing but hang out with friends and write bad poetry. Then he sees Charu (Tejasswi Prakash) and starts stalking her.

She has ostensibly come to the pilgrim town with three bodyguards and a dying grandmother. She keeps encouraging him, but is also doing a damsel-in-distress act, so that the guy is properly besotted. Like, tattooing-her-full-scale-portrait-on-his-back kind of besotted!

Then she departs for Katni, where she is supposedly imprisoned by Huntry Chauhan (Ravi Kishan). a gangster and retired actor ('Hollywood style'), who lives in a palatial mansion and has a crazy brother and a few thuggish henchmen. Kartik lands up there and gets work as the minder for Huntry's wild dog.

When the man and his goons are conveniently absent, Charu carries on her romance with Kartik, pulling the strings tight till he is almost her slave.

Meanwhile, a few people are murdered -- the cops in Madhya Pradesh are indifferent -- and Kartik finds that he has been trapped and betrayed.

Psycho Saiyaan is unpredictable

The Psycho Saiyaan series, directed by Anuj Bhuyan, written by Amitabh Sigh Ramkhatra, Saurabh Tewari, Akshay Jhunjhunwala and Ishan Bajpai, is unpredictable, in the sense that anything goes.

Just because Kartik's platonic female friend Ritu (Srishti Shrivastava) studied medicine in Georgia, the action shifts to Tbilisi, where Kartik has to go on a hunt for Charu.

Ritu is also at hand to patch up wounds when required and put together a network of Georgian spies when needed.

Medical colleges in Georgia must be fun places to get an education!

In this series, a character had surgery on one side of the face in Singapore, the other half in London and reshaped lips in Turkey. Unfortunately, the Psycho Saiyaan does not go to these countries, so no pleasure of armchair travelling.

Each episode is named after an animal: Siberian Seagull, Raging Bull, Rowdy Rodent, Wild Wolf and so on. A bull appears suddenly to help Kartik, or a wolf approaches him in a Georgian forest, gives him a look and strolls away. The rat episode is truly bizarre.

Ravi Kishan stomps over the other actors

Ravi Kishan decides that the role is so weird he might as well show the others how he can do a Hollywood-meets-Katni type of psycho. He just stomps over the other actors.

Tejasswi Prakash makes for an insipid femme fatale, and Anud Dhaka's role is so hackneyed, he could not do much with it if he tried.

The only one standing up to Ravi Kishan loony-to-loony is Ashwini Kalsekar in a guest appearance.

