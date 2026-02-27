The Secret Agent Review: Gripping Political Thriller

Though it revisits a terrifying period of Brazilian history, The Secret Agent just skims over the surface of the darkness, not losing its pace, colour, music and a sense of optimism, observes Deepa Gahlot.

IMAGE: A scene from The Secret Agent.

Key Points The Secret Agent is set in 1977 Brazil during a period of military dictatorship, exploring themes of political oppression and resistance.

The film follows Armando, a political refugee, as he seeks refuge in a small town while evading hitmen and uncovering secrets from his past.

The Secret Agent has earned four Oscar nominations for Best Casting, Best International Feature Film, Best Motion Picture and Best Actor.

Kleber Mendonça Filho's The Secret Agent begins with a title card that establishes the Brazil 1977 setting as 'a time of great mischief'. The mischief has sinister meaning. That was the time of an oppressive military dictatorship in Brazil, when dissenters were arrested, killed or simply 'disappeared' without explanation.

Filho has combined a political statement with his love for cinema (he used to be a critic), so there are references to several Hollywood films of the 1970s, most importantly Steven Spielberg's Jaws. Also, like the Italian classic Cinema Paradiso (1988), a cinema theatre is one of the locations of the film where a crucial character is a projectionist.

The Story of The Secret Agent

The protagonist Armando (Wagner Moura, also one of the producers) has changed his name to Marcelo to escape persecution, and is heading from the capital city to hide in a small seaside town of Recife, where the director grew up, and portrayed in his documentary, Pictures Of Ghosts.

Right away, the ominous tone is set. When Armando stops for gas, he sees a corpse rotting outside the petrol station, which nobody has bothered to clear. But cops land up within minutes to check on him, and shamelessly demand a bribe.

Armando's wife is dead and their pre-teen son Fernando (Enzo Nunes) lives with his grandparents, and is obsessed with sharks, though his grandfather Alexandre (Carlos Fransisco) -- the projectionist -- won't let him see Jaws.

Taking off from the hit film, a human leg is found inside a shark, and turns into a bizarre urban legend, rumoured to attack people cruising in public areas. The town's corrupt police chief, Euclides (Roberto Diogenes) and his two thuggish sons may have had something to do with the missing man whose leg it is, but it is not spelled out.

The surreal marauding 'hairy leg' was actually a part of the cheeky media reporting of the time, ostensibly used by censored journalists to pass off coded information about police violence.

Armando joins a group of political refugees, housed by the fearless 77-year old Dona Sebastiana (Tania Maria), who has led an adventurous life in the past.

He takes up a job at the state identification archives for cover, but also to look for any documentation of his mother. There are people who are helping Armando and others like him, so through his network, he learns that two hitmen have arrived in town to kill him.

They have been sent by a shady industrialist, Ghirotti (Luciano Chirolli), who wants Armando out of the way, to bury the research project that he was working on.

This phenomenon of military-business crony-ism has been seen in many such regimes, where corporations fund the military's clandestine activities in return for favourable laws and government contracts.

Recife is in the midst of the carnival, but amidst the noise and festivity, the death toll is mysteriously rising.

Wagner Moura plays Armando with a weary watchfulness

Filho's film envelopes family drama, contemporary history and a Hitchcockian thriller about a country where anything can happen, and nobody is answerable. The story of Armando and his associates is juxtaposed with a research project in the present, where two young women are transcribing tapes and scanning old newspapers, piecing together what happened to Armando and other dissidents.

While Armando's predicament remains the focal point -- and Moura plays him with a weary watchfulness, but never dour -- there are other interesting characters, like a couple from Angola staying under the radar in Recife, an old German immigrant (Udo Kier) who is constantly harassed by Euclides, and a resistance figure, Elza (Maria Fernanda Candido), who tries to help Armando and his son.

Detailed attention to the 1970s

Great attention is paid to 1970s period costumes, buildings, interiors, vehicles and those yellow egg-shaped telephone booths that people used to communicate.

Though it revisits a terrifying period of Brazilian history, the film (in Portuguese), just skims over the surface of the darkness, not losing its pace, colour, music and a sense of optimism.

