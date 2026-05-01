The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: The Devil Is Older And Wiser

What The Devil Wears Prada 2 does really well is the chemistry between its characters, steered by a very likable cast, observes Mayur Sanap.

IMAGE: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Key Points

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is just as iconic and fashion-forward, with the cast looking as striking as ever.

The film puts a spotlight on the struggling state of modern media and the people fighting to keep it alive.

Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly is not the same as she was in the first film.

Of all the remarkable things about The Devil Wears Prada 2, the most amazing thing is how it brings everyone back.

It has got the original cast, the same director, the screenwriter, the cinematographer, the composer, and even Miranda Priestly's signature 'That's All' making a sly comeback. Thankfully, the sequel doesn't feel like it is just cashing in on nostalgia, instead, the story actually builds a strong sense of continuity with a film that came out 20 years ago.

Honestly, getting Meryl Streep on board alone is impressive, who is famously averse to sequels and has only done one before in her 50-year-long career. Seeing her return already feels like a win.

But here's the thing, despite all the glamour at its disposal, there's an unexpected tinge of sadness to The Devil Wears Prada 2. It's the kind when you revisit a loving chapter from your life, only to realise how much things have changed.

Don't get me wrong, this sequel is still just as iconic and fashion-forward film with full of bling, crackling guest appearances (including a standout Lady Gaga cameo), and those unbeatable style moments that remind you just how effortlessly stunning the cast still looks.

But beneath all that glamour, there's a more reflective tone here that is very different from the first film. This sequel feels aware of time, of change, and within that, it actually has something to say.

The first film centres around Runway, a fashion magazine that was described as an institution in itself.

The sequel shifts to the present day, where print media is in decline and the very magazine that defined the industry is now struggling to stay relevant.

'The world is changing so fast, even I can't comprehend it,' a character says, while Miranda Priestly, the magazine's editor-in-chief played by Meryl Streep, quietly listens in.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 uses this shift as its main backdrop, spotlighting the struggling state of modern media and the people fighting to keep it alive. It shows how traditional journalism is now pitted against tabloid news, influencers, and the race for speed and clicks, all under the pressure, as well as control, of media company owners.

Thankfully, The Devil Wears Prada 2 doesn't forget that it's a legacy sequel to an iconic film, and knows how to have fun while balancing its heavyweight themes.

What's The Devil Wears Prada 2 About?

Very early in the film, we see Andy (Anne Hathaway), now a respected journalist, being laid off amid widespread company layoffs. While many of her colleagues turn to writing inconsequential memoirs, Andy is determined to do better.

On the other hand, Miranda is struggling to uphold journalistic values while navigating the whims of a media baron (BJ Novak) who is constantly testing her relevance.

Miranda is not the same as she was in the first film. She is no longer fully in control, but rather at the mercy of her superiors. Even her dynamic assistant (played by a gorgeous Simone Ashley) feels different. It is less authority, more professionalism now.

You begin to see that her carefully built, untouchable image is losing its edge.

A social media scandal hits, and suddenly Miranda is under fire, with questions about her integrity spreading online, and people dismissing her with labels like 'relic' and 'dinosaur'.

Enter Andy, who is brought back to Runway to lead the Features department and improve its declining readership. But she soon realises she was not personally chosen by Miranda.

From there, Andy is stuck trying to keep Runway's integrity intact, while also dealing with a boss she didn't exactly reconnect with on good terms. She also crosses paths with former colleague Emily (Emily Blunt), who has left the magazine to work for a luxury brand and now holds power over Runway.

This creates a tricky situation for everyone involved.

A Very Likable Cast Steers The Drama

What The Devil Wears Prada 2 does really well is the chemistry between its characters, steered by a very likable cast. At times, you almost forget the plot because it's just fun watching them slip back into these roles so seamlessly, even after two decades.

Take Andy and Emily, for example. When they meet again as former colleagues, there is an easy rhythm between them. They go from tension to sharp banter, like bickering friends who know exactly how to push each other's buttons.

At times, Emily's storyline feels slightly forced, especially a subplot involving her vacuous, wealthy boyfriend, played by Justin Theroux, who is otherwise a total hoot! Both actors share a playful, frisky chemistry, which is very different from their toxic pairing in The Girl On The Train. They are so effortlessly watchable together that you go along with it anyway.

There's also Nigel (a poised Stanley Tucci), who is still working with Miranda and still deeply loyal to the magazine. With Andy, he remains warm and supportive, gently pushing her to 'figure it out' like a trusted old friend.

And then there's Miranda herself.

You can see she is now content in her personal life, with a loving partner (a charming Kenneth Branagh) by her side. What she really wants is to keep doing what has always cared about: Her job.

There's a lovely moment where Miranda interviews an elusive high profile socialist (Lucy Liu). At the end of the interview, the guest is surprised that Miranda didn't ask a more sensational, headline-grabbing question about her ex-husband. Miranda calmly replies that if he isn't defined by his marriage, why should she be?

It's a brief exchange that pays off later in the film, but in that moment, it reveals Miranda's awareness of her earlier failed marriage and her refusal to let it define her. If the first film portrayed her as a ruthless authority figure, this one softens and humanises her, revealing a more vulnerable side.

In another one, Andy, who in the earlier film described Miranda as 'vicious', now sees her differently and admits 'it is more complicated than that'.

The Writing Takes The Cake

Unlike the first film, the sequel is not based on source material but is written independently by screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who expands the story beautifully. She brings back these characters that feel older, more self-aware versions of themselves, written with arcs that now feel perfectly complete.

Returning director David Frankel captures the high-fashion moments just as well as the slice-of-life scenes, which feel real and emotional. And yes, a few of them can even get you a little teary-eyed.

By the end of the film, the tone softens as things settle into a sense of a 'happy ending'. Andy, wearing the 'cerulean blue sweater' (IYKYK), quietly watches Miranda, who is completely absorbed in her work. She sees her not just as a boss, but as someone who shaped her who she is.

It even briefly feels like a mother-daughter dynamic, where Andy finally understands a side of Miranda she never fully saw before. There is a sense of admiration there.

In the end, it's all about understanding each other better. And sometimes you need a Part Two for that. :)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review Rediff Rating: