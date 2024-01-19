News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Main Atal Hoon Review: Playing It Safe

Main Atal Hoon Review: Playing It Safe

By PRASANNA ZORE
January 19, 2024 16:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Had it not been for Pankaj Tripathi, who must have worked hard to get those Vajpayee intonations and mannerisms so perfectly well, Ravi Jadhav's flattering portrait of Vajpayee would have been more vacuous than what we get to see, observes Prasanna Zore.

Two hours and 20 minutes is just not enough to portray Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life and times.

Even as Main Hoon Atal touches upon defining moments, flashes on and off the momentous occasions that shaped the man and his two stints at India's top job, Director Ravi Jadhav fails to project Vajpayee as a man ahead of his times.

That Pankaj Tripathi playing the lead role brings a lot of spontaneity and vigour to the on-screen persona of the poet-prime minister, but that is inadequate when you deal with a political leader whose career has spun across a colourful rainbow: A staunch and committed member of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Leader of the Opposition, external affairs minister and India's prime minister.

 

Jadhav spends much of his directorial acumen in trying to build Vajpayee's humane personality: His relationship with his friendly father, his youthful, romantic college life, his love for poetry and his humanistic world view.

But he leaves a huge vacuum in showcasing Vajpayee, the prime minister, who had to deal with the immense pressure of deflecting global criticism after the nuclear tests at Pokhran in May 1998, the statesmanship shown by the man while navigating economic sanctions brought in the wake of the nuclear tests, his disappointment after losing the no confidence motion, tabled by the 'sinister' (Vajpayee's words) Congress by just one vote in 1996, his Amritsar-Lahore bus diplomacy in 1999 to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif and the subsequent stab-in-the-back by Pakistani general Pervez Musharraf leading to the Kargil War and how he navigated through those turbulent times.

The film also sidesteps Vajpayee's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement launched and led by his long-time friend Lal Krishna Advani across India and how it catapulted BJP from a two-MP party in 1984, following Indira Gandhi's assassination on October 31, 1984, to 81 MPs in 1989 riding on the Ram Janmabhoomi wave.

Vajpayee's December 5 speech, a day before the demolition of Babri mosque by kar sevaks, calling for 'kisi cheez ka nirman karne ke liye dharti ko samtal karna padega' (to build something grand the earth will first need to be flattened first), which many claim was a call for the assembled crowd to demolish the mosque, however, makes to the screen.

This is the only controversial bit in the film that focuses on Vajpayee's humane persona, notwithstanding the remorse that Vajpayee expressed on December 6, 1992 when the mosque was razed to the ground by a frenzied mob in Ayodhya.

All the momentous, defining events that shaped the Vajpayee era, flash past the screen like someone watching a flicker-book for fun.

Had it not been for Pankaj Tripathi, who must have worked hard to get those Vajpayee intonations and mannerisms so perfectly well, Jadhav's flattering portrait of Vajpayee would have been more vacuous than what we get to see.

Perhaps because of the fear that film-makers today live in of being hounded on social media Jadhav seemed to have played safe while making the biopic and offered a uni-layered portrayal of a man whose life and times mesmerised many contemporary Indians.

Main Atal Hoon Review Rediff Rating:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PRASANNA ZORE
COMMENT
Print this article
When Vajpayee appeared on the Rediff Chat
When Vajpayee appeared on the Rediff Chat
'Vajpayee was second only to Nehru'
'Vajpayee was second only to Nehru'
Vajpayee was a 'Chanakya.' Advani, a 'straight arrow'
Vajpayee was a 'Chanakya.' Advani, a 'straight arrow'
HDFC Bank's ADR premium shrinks to nearly zero
HDFC Bank's ADR premium shrinks to nearly zero
Pant Makes Dhoni Dance To His Tunes!
Pant Makes Dhoni Dance To His Tunes!
More Fun Moments From Ira-Nupur's Wedding
More Fun Moments From Ira-Nupur's Wedding
US ducks question on giving nod to Pak strike on Iran
US ducks question on giving nod to Pak strike on Iran

More like this

'Had Modi been sacked in 2002, he would not be PM'

'Had Modi been sacked in 2002, he would not be PM'

When Modi staged a 'coup' against Vajpayee

When Modi staged a 'coup' against Vajpayee

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances