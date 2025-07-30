Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: The Magic Is Missing

Smriti Irani is the oxygen of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

When the camera zooms in on her, you momentarily forget she is a feisty politician in real life, notes Divya Nair.

Long before K-dramas, there was an era when K-serials ruled Indian televisions.

Back in the late '90s, I remember my school friend dragging me home from our tuition class because she couldn't miss the opening of Kasautii Zindagii Kay that aired at 8.30 pm on Star Plus.

What followed was a ritual line up: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kaahin Kissii Roz.

In the era of cable television, Ektaa Kapoor had cracked the mantra to ensure that people stayed glued to their television screens between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm.

Each show featured varying degrees of rich, fancy costumes, statement jewellery, iconic bindis, good looking actors, lots of drama and zero adult content.

At my home, it was my neighbour, who casually introduced my mom to Kyunki... and in no time, my mom and I got hooked.

Very soon, our discussions in school would involve discussing the slow burn romance between Anurag and Prerna (in Kasautii).

Cezanne Khan was a heartthrob among the teens.

Back then, Kyunki was meant for a mature audience, and Tulsi was ideal bahu material.

While all K-serials had their own tribe, Kyunki's viewership peaked to another level when the main character Mihir Virani was suddenly declared dead.

I remember friends wanting to know from their parents if Amar Upadhyay was actually dead or in a coma and if he would recover. Kyunki was one of the first serials that gave hope to the audience that dead people can go into a coma and come back alive.

I also remember how it annoyed the loyal audience to accept Ronit Roy as the new Mihir when the serial took an age leap.

Kyunki also created a frenzy when Tulsi shot her son Ansh. It was probably the first time a loving mother would shoot her evil son on prime time television. The episode dragged for days with multiple zoom and high-low angle shots until we all got bored, tired and relieved.

Watching the serial's comeback 25 years later obviously felt different.

The first episode of Season 2 was aired on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar at 10.30 pm on Tuesday night. I don't know how many people knew or watched the comeback because back in the '90s, you would be reminded by the echoing sound of the title song being played all around you. Not watching even one episode would give you FOMO, so people would watch the reruns the following afternoon.

Two-and-a-half decades later, Ektaa Kapoor dips into her signature style hoping to recreate the same magic.

The first few minutes featured grainy visuals from various temples and deities.

The actual episode opens with Tulsi lighting the lamp and talking to herself in the tulsi ka angaan. The flashback feels real, and you're instantly transported to the past. But watching Tulsi and Mihir now in the social media and influencer era hits different.

Even as Tulsi attempts to recreate the cult-favourite opening sequence with the memorable title song, the magic is missing.

The characters look older, even with the botox. Many iconic faces are absent and the spunk has faded.

There are a few changes to modernise the show. Daksha bhabhi, the queen of kitchen gossip, has moved from trying new makeup hacks to clicking selfies, a worthy upgrade. But making reels would have been more apt and accurate, no?

With the old popular characters (Hussain Kuwajerwala, Shilpa Saklani, Mouni Roy) missing, and the addition of new faces, Kyunkii's season 2 feels like a new show.

Visually too, the production is underwhelming.

The costume and set design is pretty low budget.

One would have better expectations from Ektaa Kapoor and the Viranis. Things that worked 25 years ago may not be relevant today.

The once majestic Virani bungalow looks more like a set than a home.

Daksha bhabhi. who used to be one of the most entertaining characters, is reduced to a prop.

But Tulsi is the same. She is the oxygen of the show.

When the camera zooms in on her, you'd momentarily forget she is a feisty politician in real life. She becomes Tulsi Virani, the selfless dutiful bahu Indians loved her for.

I don't know if there is a need or desire for a saas-bahu serial like Kyunki or if the audience would like to see these cliched characters again. But Ektaa Kapoor wants to test the waters again.

Can she reinvent the genre she once ruled? Only time will tell.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 streams on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Review Rediff Rating: