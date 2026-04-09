Tadka Series Review: Cringe Fest!

The quality of the series of JioHotstar's new microcontent platform, Tadka, is deplorable.

When so much superior content is being created with the help of AI, Tadka shows are taking the content back to the tacky early days of television, both in the plots and subpar production values, observes Deepa Gahlot.

IMAGE: A scene from Section F Ka Only Boy.

Key Points JioHotstar has launched Tadka, a microcontent platform featuring numerous short series with episodes lasting one to two minutes, catering to the Reels-addicted audience.

The quality of the series on Tadka is 'deplorable', with tacky plots, subpar production values, and unoriginal storylines reminiscent of early, low-quality television.

Specific series like Section F Ka Only Boy, Secret Crorepati Jamai, and Arjun Ka Jadui Jacket are highlighted for their illogical plots, poor acting, and lack of finesse.

Despite some interesting twists in Mitti Ka SherRation Card Girl vs Richie Rich Boy, the overall consensus is that Tadka's content lacks originality and quality.

People are so hooked on to Reels on their phones, that JioHotstar decided to launch Tadka, a platform for microcontent.

There are dozens of short series with episodes spanning a minute or two in length. They might as well have been short films because the 30-40 episodes run without a break. They don't even take a few seconds out for credits.

The quality of the series is deplorable. When so much superior content is being created with the help of AI, Tadka shows are taking the content back to the tacky early days of television, both in the plots and subpar production values.

The actors seemed to have been stamped out a mould, probably picked from the neighbourhood gym or those acting schools mushrooming all over.

The titles of the shows are cringeworthy, like Security Guard Ki CEO Girlfriend, Viral Kiss With Superstar X, Dating My Dushman, Billionaire"s Dramebaaz Ex, Delivery Boy Nikla Hidden CEO, Beggar Bana Mera BF.

Very little effort has been put into coming up with fresh storylines. Social media content made by nonprofessional filmmakers and actors is far more entertaining.

A Sampling of Tepid Offerings

Section F Ka Only Boy

For a reason that makes no sense, Raghav is admitted to a girls' school, making him the only boy around. The situation (writer-director Sonya V Kapoor) is ripe for satire or at the very least, a battle-of-the sexes comedy.

Immediately, Raghav starts getting bullied by the mean girl stereotype Niyati and her sidekick Rani. He seems to have no friends or even a life outside of school -- how would a guy cope with the teasing and ridicule that would inevitably follow?

He gets one sympathiser in Mehak, who tries to shield him from the relentless wickedness that Niyati unleashes on the hapless 'chomu', from tripping him up in class to framing him for pranks he didn't play. Unintentional giggles rise when Raghav is cast in a production of Hamlet, in which he performs solo wearing his uniform.

Topper Bhai Ka Badla

IMAGE: A scene from Topper Bhai Ka Badla.

In another north Indian school, Vikram is the bully, who does not want anyone else to study, bringing down the passing grades of the school. He has a reason, far-fetched though it may be.

But when Deepak, with anger management issues, joins the school, and intends to fulfill the promise to his mother to pass the 12th standard, and study to become an engineer, Vikram keeps putting hurdles in his way.

Deepak befriends two equally beleaguered classmates, a girl whose parents want to get her married, and a nerdy boy, whose father beats him up and forces him to work.

With the help of a kind school psychologist, the three get through the exam, though nobody told the makers of the show that 56 percent is not enough to get into an engineering course.

Secret Crorepati Jamai

In the worst series of Tadka by far, Kritika marries Vinay to make him a ghar jamai. Her parents and siblings turn Vinay into an unpaid domestic slave, while she ignores the abuse. The supposedly wealthy household can't hire staff?

But the title gives the story away.

Vinay is a billionaire, whose reason for signing on this marriage contract that turns him into a servant, is very idiotic. The actors, who dress in bling and stand around sniggering at Vinay, like those background frame-fillers in old Balaji soaps, hardly look like they could be commenting on Vinay's lack of class.

When he re-enters the house as his true self, he is dressed in an orange suit! Taste in dress and interior design is not the strong point of this show, or the others in the Tadka list, for that matter.

Ration Card Girl vs Richie Rich Boy

Mira is the 'ration card girl,' who gets admission into an elite college in exchange for withdrawing a complaint against the arrogant 'Richie rich boy' Arjun.

He spreads word in the college that she got in by blackmailing him, and gets nasty rich girl Trisha and her gang to harass and demean Mira at every opportunity.

Mira gets support from Vikram, who has a hidden agenda. The college is a bit of joke -- some of the girls carry one book, and Trisha's is revealed to be a Sidney Sheldon novel!

Of course, after the barbs Mira and Arjun exchange, they fall in love, which offends his snooty mother. Trisha and Vikram do their damndest to break them up. This one may have a plot that creaks with age, but the lead pair are decent actors, who perform with a sincerity the series does not deserve.

Arjun Ka Jadui Jacket

IMAGE: A scene from Arjun Ka Jadui Jacket.

A poor student, struggling to make ends meet, is given a magic talking jacket that gives him superpowers.

With the low-budget special effects budget allotted to the show, this just means Shravan's eyes turn blue and some lights flash around him. As he goes about helping college mates in need, they don't recognise Shravan, and give the superhero the name of Guardian.

The college bully (Tadka shows are big on bullies) picks on Shravan all the time. As it always happens, sympathy comes from nice girl Niyati, who, like all superhero fans, is in love with Guardian.

Even with an always exciting superhero idea, this series is dull and stodgy. The Bhojpuri-speaking yellow patch on the jacket has more cheer than that bland cast.

Mitti Ka Sher

Construction worker Raghu, with perfectly styled hair and toned abs, is drawn into the world of street boxing, where rich guys pay to beat up poor men. Raghu gets thrashed to make money for his brother Bablu's education. He falls afoul of Vikram, an MLA's son, who cheats his way to boxing match wins.

When Raghu sticks his neck out to protect Dr Meera from Vikram's goons, she decides to pay him back by training him to become a boxing champ.

Once he gets some fame and money, he starts believing himself invincible, which makes Meera walk out.

It also leaves the path open for Vikram to beat him, break his arm and send him back into penury. Now it is Bablu's turn to become a boxer and support his disabled brother. An old-fashioned story has some interesting twists and turns, but is marred by the same lack of finesse that afflicts other Tadka content.

Arabpati Mechanic

IMAGE: A scene from Arabpati Mechanic.

Reyansh is the titular mechanic, who belongs to a super wealthy family. To protect him from his murderous step uncle, his grandfather hides him in a garage run by a horrid aunt and her equally horrid sons. (Wouldn't it make more sense to send him abroad?)

He runs into an old classmate, Anika, who works with slum kids for an NGO. Her fiancé Kabir, was also a classmate, but is now an evil guy, who is after her money. Anika's friendship with Reyansh drives Kabir to fury.

The villain-in-chief, and Kabir's boss is Vikrant, the same step uncle who wants to kill Reyansh before he turns 25, and inherit the grandfather's money. Anika is the coolest of the lot who gets kidnapped, has her finger chopped off, and doesn't even demand a painkiller!

Mere Teen Majnu

IMAGE: A scene from Mere Teen Majnu.

Riya wakes up in hospital with amnesia, following an accident. Her friend and colleague Tina tells her that she was juggling three boyfriends in the office.

Kapil is the lovestruck fool, who does her work for her. Rohit and Shikhar are her two managers, who are besotted with her too. In a hospital -- with no staff around -- she manages to keep the three from finding out about each other when they visit.

In office, where she traipses after the accident, dressed in an off-shoulder jumpsuit, she still has to flirt with all three men. But when they discover her perfidy, fights break out, and they all compete for her affection. The lead actress is attractive and has some semblance of comic timing, but the less said about the rest, the better.

One Of Us



Picking up ancient horror movie tropes and trying to fit it all in a shoestring budget, just shows the makers' lack of imagination.

Maya's boyfriend Saga brings her to a deserted bungalow for a surprise birthday party. In trying to spook her, the prank of her friends hiding out there goes wrong. Maya is possessed by a vengeful spirit, who demands that the one among them responsible for her death be handed over if Maya's life is to be spared.

The horror consists mainly of the possessed Maya's eyes changing colour, heavy breathing and a maniacal laugh.

Being trapped in that remote location with a ghost on the rampage, the terror tests the friendship and loyalty of the group. More silly than scary, this one shows that to pull off horror, at least originality is needed in spades when VFX is in short supply.

Tadka series streams on JioHotstar.

Tadka series Review Rediff Rating: