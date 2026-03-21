Aspirants Season 3 Review: Engaging Drama

Aspirants Season 3 thrives on its character-driven moments and good performances, but is let down by uneven writing and a diluted focus on its breakout character, observes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

Key Points Aspirants Season 3 succeeds in delivering engaging interpersonal conflicts and emotional moments, especially through Abhilash and the new character Pawan.

One of the season's biggest drawbacks is the sidelining of Sandeep Bhaiyya.

Aspirants Season 3 streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Much like Jeetu Bhaiyya from TVF's Kota Factory -- the show that romanticised IIT preparations -- Sandeep Bhaiyya became the emotional heartbeat of TVF's Aspirants.

Neither character is the true protagonist of their respective series; rather, they are supporting figures whose legacies were etched into the fandom because of the dexterity with which their scenes were written.

Recognising this popularity, TVF took the logical step of expanding these characters in subsequent seasons. But the result is often a season that struggles to recapture the magic of the debut. That said, the direction in which Aspirants Season 3 takes with Sandeep Bhaiyya is quite surprising, and is likely to leave many fans underwhelmed.

What are Abhilash and Co Upto in Aspirants S3?

The third season continues the friction between Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), the DM of Rampur, and his former mentor Sandeep Ohlan (Sunny Hinduja), now the Assistant Labour Commissioner of Sambhal.

Abhilash still faces an enquiry regarding allegations that he favoured his friend Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar) during a tender process. His professional struggles are further complicated by the arrival of Pawan (Jatin Goswami), the new DM of Sambhal.

As with previous seasons, a parallel flashback timeline follows Abhilash during his final IAS attempt. At a new coaching centre, he meets Pawan, a Hindi-medium aspirant. Their very first meeting sets the tone for a long-standing rivalry rooted in class and educational divides.

Captivating moments of conflict and resolution

What continues to work for Aspirants -- Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish takes over the directorial reins from Apoorv Singh Karki -- is its ability to craft compelling interpersonal drama.

Whether it is Abhilash's confrontations with SK (Abhilash Thapliyal) or his strained exchanges with Sandeep, these moments land effectively -- thanks both to the performances and the audience's established emotional investment.

The show excels at making their animosities and hurt feel personal and grounded, even if resolutions occasionally feel too convenient.

Abhilash remains a compelling, if flawed, protagonist. He isn't a hero we root for unconditionally. His pragmatism and strict adherence to rules often mask a self-righteousness that screams arrogance. This season effectively holds a mirror up to him, forcing him to realise that rationality without empathy can falter badly.

An effective anti-hero

Pawan initially appears as a mere antagonist, even when we see his intentions for his district are quite noble and comes from his own place of lived reality (He gets Sandeep Bhaiyya's approval, so there's that). That's because we see his goals are also driven by a desire to outdo Abhilash.

But the flashbacks flesh him out really well (in fact, they serve him better than Abhilash). He views his rival -- an English-medium educated success story -- as the epitome of a flawed system that disadvantages Hindi-medium candidates like him. Jatin Goswami delivers an excellent performance, making Pawan a fascinating anti-hero who truly shines in the finale.

But the culmination of their rivalry suffers from hazy writing.

Abhilash's 'unprecedented' actions in the final episode are confusing; his second choice seems to negate the impact of his first. It was intended as a moment of redemption, but it feels as though the writers suffered a temporary lapse in logic, forgetting they had provided a better resolution just minutes prior.

Justice for Sandeep Bhaiyya

One of the season's biggest drawbacks is the sidelining of Sandeep Bhaiyya. While the narrative still revolves around some of his actions -- the inquiry track provides some tension before it conveniently folds out -- he feels more like an extended footnote in this season.

There is a crucial portion in the final episode involving him, except Sandeep is never physically shown there, thus stripping the sequence of its intended impact. This, along with Abhilash's confusing redemption arc, ensures the finale is not the season's strongest point.

Beyond the drama, Aspirants Season 3 continues its romanticisation of the UPSC grind.

It continues to paint a rosy picture of dedicated bureaucrats wanting to put the nation first, while corrupt politicians remain 'forgotten evils' in the background. The female characters, Dhairya (Namita Dubey) and Abhilash's IPS girlfriend Deepa (Tengam Celine), are an integral part of the drama but rarely evolve beyond being sounding boards for the men's problems.

On a positive note, the season features several mellifluous songs, though none quite reach the heights of Season 1's Dhaaga.

Aspirants Season 3 thrives on its character-driven moments and good performances, but is let down by uneven writing and a diluted focus on its breakout character. It leaves the door open for a very 'unprecedented' Season 4 storyline, but that shift comes at a development that/s very likely to leave its fans divided.

Aspirants Season 3 streams on Amazon Prime Video.

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