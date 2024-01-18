The Hottest Woman In Uniform? VOTE!

What's the one thing boys and girls share in common?

Both look super smart in uniform.

And Sidharth Anand's Fighter is flaunting this attribute to the hilt.

Deepika Padukone's air force pilot Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minnie is all kinds of ultra-glamorous.

Sukanya Verma lists the girls to have rocked the military and khaki look in recent times. Vote for your favourite look at the end!

Tabu, Drishyam and Bholaa

One can always rely on the powerhouse to lend heft to a character, meaningful or masala. Be it Drishyam or Bholaa, Tabu cuts quite a kadak picture as no nonsense cop.

Kangana Ranaut, Tejas

Kangana's Tejas sank without a trace but it sure gave her ample opportunity to role play in an IAF officer's uniform.

Diana Penty, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Dainty Diana does her best to look tough under those fatigues.

Janhvi Kapoor, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi's conviction comes through in her clothing and earnest portrayal as India's first-ever female pilot to participate in combat.

Kirti Kulhari, Uri-The Surgical Attack

Kirti's dedicated air force pilot in Uri has no problem fitting in the milieu and mood of Aditya Dhar's slick war drama.

Yami Gautam, Dasvi

Yami aces the role of a forceful prison warden unlikely to go easy on the convicts in the somewhat under-rated Dasvi.

Sonakshi Sinha, Dahaad

From playing the cop's wife in the Dabangg movies to becoming one herself, Sonakshi has the A to Z of khakis down pat.

Priyanka Chopra, Jai Gangajal

A crackling cop in Jai Gangajal or a daredevil FBI agent in Quantico, it's always a fiery and sassy imagery.

Nimrat Kaur, The Test Case

Armed force, police force, Nimrat's grit and fortitude make her a perfect candidate to play a woman in charge.

Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 2

Shakespeare's quote -- though she be but little she is fierce -- fits Rani aptly as super cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the Mardaani movies.

Shamita Shetty, Agnipankh

One of the first few girls on screen to soar the skies, Shamita gets under the skin of a feisty flight lieutenant in Sanjeev Puri's aviation drama, Agnipankh.

Who looks the best in uniform? VOTE!