Rediff.com  » Movies » Saif Gets Discharged From Hospital

Saif Gets Discharged From Hospital

Source: ANI
January 23, 2024 16:15 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday after undergoing tricep surgery.

The actor underwent surgery for an injury he sustained while performing an action sequence for his latest film.

He was seen wearing an arm sling to support his operated elbow.

Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor waved at the papparazzi waiting outside their residence.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier, Saif had said in an official statement: 'This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern.'

Saif will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. 

Source: ANI
