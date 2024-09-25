Oscars: Why Laapataa Ladies Was Selected

'Everyone should understand that Laapataa Ladies is not the only best film in India.'

'It is one of the best films out of these 29 entries.'

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta in Laapataa Ladies.

Wildlife film-maker Subbiah Nalla Muthu, who was a part of the Film Federation of India jury, which selected India's entry to the Oscars for Best International Film, says Laapataa Ladies is not the only best film in India.

Muthu addresses the controversy over the selection of Kiran Rao's well-reviewed film, and feels it is uncalled for.

"Everyone should understand that Laapataa Ladies is not the only best film in India. It is one of the best films out of these 29 entries," Muthu explains to Subhash K Jha.

"Every member of the jury had to compare those 29, and they unanimously selected Laapataa Ladies. It's a voting system. There was a Tamil film also, more or less close to Laapataa Ladies."

IMAGE: Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in All We Imagine as Light.

Muthu asserts that those who supported All We Imagine As Light had not even seen it.

"Everyone felt it is more or less like a French film shot in Malayalam. Not even one person from the jury raised their hand to vote for this film," he says.

"See, one more thing everyone has to understand: Oscar selection is not about being the best. Out of those 29 films, one has to see which film is going to have the optimum impact on the Western jury.

"Also, what is the competition there? Are we even aware of that? Eighty countries will send the entry they think will get them the award. That's the motive. Whether it is a good film or bad is different, that's completely subjective.

"In that 29, which is the best film that will impress the Westerners? Which is most worthy of getting the attention of the Westerners?"

IMAGE: Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu in Ullozhukku.

The Oscars, says Muthu, is not just about good films. It's also about lobbying.

Factors like the financial potential, the push, the background, the OTT platform it will be streamed on come into play.

"If you keep all those parameters in mind, there was one Tamil film and one Malayalam film called Undercurrent (Ullozhukku). There's no film from Karnataka because probably they didn't know how to do it. It's a matter of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh (Rs 100,000 to Rs 150,000) they have to pay to enter.

"So again, I have to state clearly: This is not the best film from India. This is the best film out of 29. Not the most eligible. The most potentially to go there and present themselves. And it should appeal to the Western audience."

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda in and as Swantantrya Veer Savarkar.

The Swantantrya Veer Savarkar team has put out a press release saying they will take their film to the Oscars.

"One can enter the Oscars directly, yes," Muthu says. "It happens each year. I want you to clarify that."

"All We Imagine As Light is a French film. They can go independently like Veer Savarkar. They have to screen their film in a theatre for at least seven days; they just released the film in a theatre for a day.

"Once you get selected, you have to spend money. RRR spent Rs 13 crore to Rs 14 crore (Rs 130 million to Rs 140 million) just for that song, Naatu Naatu.

"Producers should be aware of how to enter a film for an Oscar. Everyone thinks that the Federation will automatically choose films. That's wrong. They should know one needs to pay money, and anyone can apply."

"This year, there was no film from Karnataka, no film from Bengal."

"A list of jury details is sent to the Oscar Academy, where they review the credentials and shortlist the jury," explains Muthu. "It is not the Federation's selection. People from different categories across India are selected."