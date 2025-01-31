HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Deva Review: Pushpa-fied!

Deva Review: Pushpa-fied!

By SUKANYA VERMA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 12:58 IST

x

Shahid's heft is the only thing that keeps up the momentum in a mediocre rehash, dumbed down by flimsy motive and mindless bravado, sighs Sukanya Verma.

 

Just when you thought Shahid Kapoor's appetite for rowdy, reckless characters had its fill in Kabir Singh, Rosshan Andrrews casts him as a boorish cop in and as Deva.

Left with no memory of his former furious self after a road accident, he tries to retrace a story of bromance and betrayal that's integral to solving the case he was about to lift the lid on until that ill-fated moment.

Only Deva, a remake of Andrrews' 2013 Malayalam drama, Mumbai Police with a Ship of Theseus paradox, undermines the moral dilemma of the original and the irony it gives rise to by asserting its hypermasculinity to the hilt.

There's almost an element of Shakespearean tragedy writers Bobby-Sanjay weave into this police procedural governed by the consequences of rash actions, something Shahid under Vishal Bhardwaj's skilled eye in Haider has mastered and manifested in Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh.

Except Deva's Pushpa-fied tone doesn't have time to brood on the psychological upheavals as it brandishes its swaggering action by the numbers.

Shahid's heft is the only thing that keeps up the momentum in a mediocre rehash, dumbed down by flimsy motive and mindless bravado.

Watch out for the full review in just a bit!

Deva Review Rediff Rating:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shahid's Great Hair Tip
Shahid's Great Hair Tip
'Deva Is Paisa Vasool'
'Deva Is Paisa Vasool'
'You're Going To See A New Shahid'
'You're Going To See A New Shahid'
What Shahid Said On The Saif Attack...
What Shahid Said On The Saif Attack...
Is Shahid Playing A Gay In Deva?
Is Shahid Playing A Gay In Deva?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Office Etiquette: How To Make An Impression

webstory image 2

Art Like You Have Never Seen Before!

webstory image 3

Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela

VIDEOS

Doctor detects rare 'fetus in fetu' case in pregnant woman1:26

Doctor detects rare 'fetus in fetu' case in pregnant woman

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg1:29

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg

PM Modi arrives in Parliament for Budget session0:42

PM Modi arrives in Parliament for Budget session

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD