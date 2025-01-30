HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is Shahid Playing A Gay In Deva?

January 30, 2025 13:58 IST

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor in Deva.
 

The word on the street is that Shahid Kapoor's Deva happens to be a remake of Rosshan Andrews' 2013 Malayalam movie, Mumbai Police.

If Deva is indeed a remake of Mumbai Police, then Shahid may be playing a closeted homosexual police officer who uses his hypermasculinity as a camouflage.

Well, the makers are indulging in their own version of camouflaging. Rosshan Andrews has staunchly denied the claim of his Hindi debut being a remake of his Malayalam hit.

The trailer, which shows Shahid in the role a super-macho cop, seems to do its best to hide the big plot-twist.

Add to this the presence of Pooja Hegde as some sort of a love interest and the disguise seems complete.

We'll have to wait till Friday for a final confirmation on this one.

But Sanjay-Bobby (the screenwriters of Mumbai Police) being listed as the screenwriters of Deva as well the striking similarities between the core plots of the two movies should give the snooping cinephile some clue.

