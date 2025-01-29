'If You Want To Improve Your Hair, You Should...'

'As an actor you have to sacrifice things that you think are most associated with you.'

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor in Deva.

Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has become known for undergoing drastic hair transformations for his film roles. In his latest film, Deva, he sports a short crop, and tells us why.

"Hair has always been a big part of my personality because I had a lot of it in the beginning, and I had that boyish look," Shahid says.

"What I realised as an actor is that you have to learn to sacrifice things that you think are most associated with you. When you start doing those things -- letting go of something that has been a strong part of your personality or something that boosts your confidence, like thinking, 'My eyes are nice, my hair is nice' -- you realise that your confidence doesn't come from these aspects."

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor in Haider/

"To be a true actor, you have to let go of the crutches you feel support you. Something that is really strong will emerge from you, and it won't be dependent on any physical aspect.

"Haider was one such turning point for me. I tried to do that repeatedly, even before that, with Kaminey and some of the other films I did. I was trying to rediscover myself. I think this has been a part of my learning, my journey, and my growth as an actor. <?

"It's my relationship with myself. I'm always looking for opportunities to explore that, and whenever I feel a role justifies it, I'll take it," he adds.

Asked if there was ever a moment of hesitation about shaving his head for a role, Shahid said that with a chuckle: "Jab bachpan mein bachhe ka mundan hota hai, tab toh koi nahin puchta hai ki baal wapas nahin aayenge. I think your hair grows back better after you've shaved it off. That's what they say.

"Like, if you want to improve your hair growth, you should shave it off. I never had those kinds of issues or fears."

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor in Deva.

Deva marks Shahid's return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Deva also stars Pooja Hegde as an investigative journalist.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, it will release in theatres on January 31.