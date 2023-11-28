News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Zeenat-Neetu To Have Koffee With Karan

Zeenat-Neetu To Have Koffee With Karan

By SUBHASH K JHA
November 28, 2023 13:36 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/ Neetu Kapoor/Instagram
 

Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are reportedly going to be Koffee partners on Karan Johar's popular chat show.

The actors, who starred in Manmohan Desai's superhit 1977 drama Dharam-Veer, apparently recorded their episode of Koffee With Karan and were a riot together.

"They were so comfortable with one another, sharing reminiscences which flowed seamlessly," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"Karan had absolutely no problems getting the two divas to agree to come together on the couch. Neetuji is a family friend, so Karan asked her first. Zeenat, otherwise known to be a very private person, also agreed immediately," the source adds.

Zeenat had graced an episode of Koffee With Karan way back in its first season in 2005, and had Hema Malini for company then.

Zeenat and Neetu also starred in The Great Gambler along with Amitabh Bachchan.

SUBHASH K JHA
