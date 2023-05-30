9 Roles Zeenat Aman Would Like To Play

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Can you imagine Zeenat Aman as Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam?

Or perhaps Sridevi's lovable character in English Vinglish?

These are the roles Babusha -- as her mum called her -- would have loved to try her hand at.

But wait, there are so many more, and Ms Aman lists them in yet another revealing post on Instagram.

'Good morning, everyone. How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience. Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I've enjoyed over the years. Here's a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play,' she writes.

1. Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played with dotty perfection by Jennifer Coolidge

2. Rosie in Guide, played by the ever graceful Waheeda Rehman

3. Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala

4. Cesira in Two Women, played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren.

5. Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep.

6. Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi.

7. Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner.

8. Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years.

9. And... by popular demand and for my own amusement -- Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O' Hara.

'I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades.

Who are the female characters in cinema and tv that have inspired you? Don’t be shy to be creative with your suggestions!'