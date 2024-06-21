News
'Yoga Needs To Be A Lifestyle'

'Yoga Needs To Be A Lifestyle'

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 21, 2024 15:35 IST
Film folk celebrate International Yoga Day with pictures of them doing, well, yoga!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares a picture with husband Jackky Bhagnani and writes, 'Together in wellness and all things beautiful happy #internationaldayofyoga to all you lovely people .. #fittogetherstaytogether Yoga is a state of mind, a state of bliss, a feeling of being one with yourself and the universe take baby steps towards a healthier you @anshukayoga making us do partner stretches like never before.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

'I love Yoga. It centres me,' says Patralekhaa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia says, 'Practise your practise everyday. It's never too early to start or too late to stop.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta makes yoga look easy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

'Yoga allows you to find a new kind of freedom that you may not have known even existed. Yogini Forever,' says Karishma Tanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'Do you remember what is this important day which the whole world celebrates? And it is India's legacy to the world- Yes! It is #InternationalDayOfYoga #YogaForWellness Here I am celebrating the day with Brijwasis in Mathura. All photos taken today,' writes Hema Malini, the Lok Sabha MP from Mathura.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol is 'always happy & peaceful on my mat post my yoga session not just today but everyday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan sends a quirky message: 'Do yoga because punching people is against the law.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu and daughter Innaya have fun with it too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi stands tall in her yoga asana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta says, 'A flower blooms when watered and while we run around living our hectic lives remember to invest in yourself and your well being. Be it yoga or music, today we celebrate two days but I would say do whatever it takes but remember to invest in yourself! Happy Yoga, Music, Selfie and all the other days today is...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar does the head stand and makes it look so good.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regina Cassandrra/Instagram

Regina Cassandrra posts, 'Flexible enough to bend the rules on and off the mat! Question is, are you? Happy International Yoga Day.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

'Every emotion is connected with the breath. If you change the breath and its rhythm with awareness, you can change the emotion This Yoga Day, let’s make every breath count,' says Shilpa Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

'Yoga needs to be a lifestyle.. much much more than a mere post or celebrating it on a certain day. It is way more than a physical. It is mental, emotional and above all spiritual (not religious) in a way deeper sense. It's like trying to find deep end of an ocean which is your own self. I truly hope all of you give it a try in your own way even in a baby step. Happy #internationalyogaday all you wonderful people!! Stay fit physically n mentally,' says Urmila Matondkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahil Salvi

Jackie Shroff performs yoga along with Designer Shaina NC and Fitness Guru Mickey Mehta on Mumbai's famed promenade, Marine Drive.

