News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Bollywood's Prettiest Yoginis...

Meet Bollywood's Prettiest Yoginis...

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 22, 2023 09:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood stars spread the goodness of yoga on International Yoga Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday says, 'Find your balance on and off the mat with yoga. Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri feels yoga is 'good for the mind, body and soul'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia says, 'Honour ur practice... honour your teacher... honour urself daily.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta meditates and says, 'The beautiful lightness of being... Be YOU! Free of ego, perceptions, judgements and limitations. YOU are perfect in every way!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty shares her favourite yoga asana of ALL time: Savasana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

'Yoga se hi hoga,' notes Kunal Kemmu with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'When in doubt, stretch it out,' says Karisma Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh and writes, 'IT All starts on the MAT... Heal. Inspire. Love. Happy International Yoga Day...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta shares, 'From only liking to now totally loving it, my dearest @aashkagoradia and @ibrentgoble Jiju made me adore the art of yoga. Inspiring me daily and making me challenge myself to understand my true strength; Aashu and Brentaa jiju have been the best yoga mentors that anyone could ever ask for... Happy Yoga Day @ibrentgoble Jiju, could never find a better teacher than you. Also, wishing each one of you a very Happy Yoga Day!! Let your inner yogi/yogini bring the best out of you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray stays grounded because of yoga: 'It's just always there for me. The practise. Keeping me humble. Grounded. Connected.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran does yoga with daughter Radha and says, 'Yoga is very important part of my life. Grateful that I learned it from my mom, now from @vinod.bijalwan.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

For Rakul Singh, 'Yoga is a balance of life .. a connection of mind , body and soul, a feeling of being one with the consciousness .. yoga is a way of life !! Wishing all of you a #happyinternationalyogaday and a big thankyouuuuuu always for @anshukayoga for guiding me through this path of enlightenment.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Yoga Day: How To Reduce Belly Fat
Yoga Day: How To Reduce Belly Fat
Your Yoga-Related Questions Answered!
Your Yoga-Related Questions Answered!
PIX: Learn yoga from these Bollywood gals
PIX: Learn yoga from these Bollywood gals
Are You Ready For Vijay's Leo?
Are You Ready For Vijay's Leo?
Inside Olympic Esports Week! Prepare to be Amazed!
Inside Olympic Esports Week! Prepare to be Amazed!
Litti Chokha Ready For Friday's Opposition Meet
Litti Chokha Ready For Friday's Opposition Meet
3 Sisters Crack NEET At 1st Attempt!
3 Sisters Crack NEET At 1st Attempt!

More like this

Bollywood Shows Us How To Do Yoga Right

Bollywood Shows Us How To Do Yoga Right

Learn prenatal yoga from Kareena

Learn prenatal yoga from Kareena

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances