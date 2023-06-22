Meet Bollywood's Prettiest Yoginis...

Bollywood stars spread the goodness of yoga on International Yoga Day.
Ananya Panday says, 'Find your balance on and off the mat with yoga. Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day!'
Nargis Fakhri feels yoga is 'good for the mind, body and soul'.
Neha Dhupia says, 'Honour ur practice... honour your teacher... honour urself daily.'
Lara Dutta meditates and says, 'The beautiful lightness of being... Be YOU! Free of ego, perceptions, judgements and limitations. YOU are perfect in every way!!'
Diana Penty shares her favourite yoga asana of ALL time: Savasana.
'Yoga se hi hoga,' notes Kunal Kemmu with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya.
'When in doubt, stretch it out,' says Karisma Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh and writes, 'IT All starts on the MAT... Heal. Inspire. Love. Happy International Yoga Day...'
Tina Datta shares, 'From only liking to now totally loving it, my dearest @aashkagoradia and @ibrentgoble Jiju made me adore the art of yoga. Inspiring me daily and making me challenge myself to understand my true strength; Aashu and Brentaa jiju have been the best yoga mentors that anyone could ever ask for... Happy Yoga Day @ibrentgoble Jiju, could never find a better teacher than you. Also, wishing each one of you a very Happy Yoga Day!! Let your inner yogi/yogini bring the best out of you.'
Lisa Ray stays grounded because of yoga: 'It's just always there for me. The practise. Keeping me humble. Grounded. Connected.'
Shriya Saran does yoga with daughter Radha and says, 'Yoga is very important part of my life. Grateful that I learned it from my mom, now from @vinod.bijalwan.'
For Rakul Singh, 'Yoga is a balance of life .. a connection of mind , body and soul, a feeling of being one with the consciousness .. yoga is a way of life !! Wishing all of you a #happyinternationalyogaday and a big thankyouuuuuu always for @anshukayoga for guiding me through this path of enlightenment.'