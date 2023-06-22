Meet Bollywood's Prettiest Yoginis...

Bollywood stars spread the goodness of yoga on International Yoga Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday says, 'Find your balance on and off the mat with yoga. Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri feels yoga is 'good for the mind, body and soul'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia says, 'Honour ur practice... honour your teacher... honour urself daily.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta meditates and says, 'The beautiful lightness of being... Be YOU! Free of ego, perceptions, judgements and limitations. YOU are perfect in every way!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty shares her favourite yoga asana of ALL time: Savasana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

'Yoga se hi hoga,' notes Kunal Kemmu with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'When in doubt, stretch it out,' says Karisma Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh and writes, 'IT All starts on the MAT... Heal. Inspire. Love. Happy International Yoga Day...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta shares, 'From only liking to now totally loving it, my dearest @aashkagoradia and @ibrentgoble Jiju made me adore the art of yoga. Inspiring me daily and making me challenge myself to understand my true strength; Aashu and Brentaa jiju have been the best yoga mentors that anyone could ever ask for... Happy Yoga Day @ibrentgoble Jiju, could never find a better teacher than you. Also, wishing each one of you a very Happy Yoga Day!! Let your inner yogi/yogini bring the best out of you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray stays grounded because of yoga: 'It's just always there for me. The practise. Keeping me humble. Grounded. Connected.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran does yoga with daughter Radha and says, 'Yoga is very important part of my life. Grateful that I learned it from my mom, now from @vinod.bijalwan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

For Rakul Singh, 'Yoga is a balance of life .. a connection of mind , body and soul, a feeling of being one with the consciousness .. yoga is a way of life !! Wishing all of you a #happyinternationalyogaday and a big thankyouuuuuu always for @anshukayoga for guiding me through this path of enlightenment.'