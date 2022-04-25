News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Yoga, Done RIGHT!

Yoga, Done RIGHT!

By Rediff Movies
April 25, 2022 19:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mrunal cools off... Rasika misses the hills... Sunny tells us a story...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Baby Guriq is mum Neha Dhupia's 'Monday Motivation' to take to the yoga mat.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur sips on coconut water between shots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Sanya Malhotra's earrings?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari always looks lovely.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tina Datta keeps her polka dots close.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Bijlani goes on a ride.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Can't wait to see Nazriya Fahadh and Naniin the Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande gets colourful.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal misses the hills.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Deol tells us the story of his next film Soorya: 'He had all the happiness, but then the journey of life took away his happiness and he was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But Soorya found a purpose...'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Kareena wants a SUGGESTION From YOU!
Kareena wants a SUGGESTION From YOU!
'I can't survive without acting'
'I can't survive without acting'
Tara Looks STUNNING!
Tara Looks STUNNING!
Govt blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading lies
Govt blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading lies
2024 elections: BJP identifies 73,000 'weak' booths
2024 elections: BJP identifies 73,000 'weak' booths
Public display of religion not needed: Pawar
Public display of religion not needed: Pawar
What Rohit Said About MI's IPL Knockout
What Rohit Said About MI's IPL Knockout

More like this

Does Huma Look Like Tarla Dalal? VOTE!

Does Huma Look Like Tarla Dalal? VOTE!

Tabu, Manoj give voice to The Sandman

Tabu, Manoj give voice to The Sandman

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances