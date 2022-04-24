Tabu, Manoj give voice to The Sandman

Neil Gaiman's popular The Sandman DC Comics series just got a taste of Bollywood.

The Sandman has been filmed as a Netflix series by Dirk Maggs.

Now, you can hear the Hindi version of The Sandman -- an online audiobook -- with voices lent by our film folk.

So who's playing whom?

Please click on the images for a look:

IMAGE: Vijay Verma plays the lead, Morpheus.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee is the super villain, Doctor Destiny.

IMAGE: Sushant Divgikar is Desire.

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait is Death.

IMAGE: Tabu is the Narrator.

IMAGE: Neeraj Kabi is Lucifer, one of the most powerful characters of the DC universe.

IMAGE: Tillotama Shome is Calliope.

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav is the anti-hero, John Constantine.

