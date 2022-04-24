Tabu, Manoj give voice to The Sandman

Neil Gaiman's popular The Sandman DC Comics series just got a taste of Bollywood.
The Sandman has been filmed as a Netflix series by Dirk Maggs.
Now, you can hear the Hindi version of The Sandman -- an online audiobook -- with voices lent by our film folk.
So who's playing whom?
Please click on the images for a look:
IMAGE: Vijay Verma plays the lead, Morpheus.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram
IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee is the super villain, Doctor Destiny.
IMAGE: Sushant Divgikar is Desire.
IMAGE: Kubbra Sait is Death.
IMAGE: Tabu is the Narrator.
IMAGE: Neeraj Kabi is Lucifer, one of the most powerful characters of the DC universe.
IMAGE: Tillotama Shome is Calliope.
IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav is the anti-hero, John Constantine.
