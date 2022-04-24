News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tabu, Manoj give voice to The Sandman

Tabu, Manoj give voice to The Sandman

By Rediff Movies
April 24, 2022 13:22 IST
Neil Gaiman's popular The Sandman DC Comics series just got a taste of Bollywood.

The Sandman has been filmed as a Netflix series by Dirk Maggs.

Now, you can hear the Hindi version of The Sandman -- an online audiobook -- with voices lent by our film folk.

So who's playing whom?

Please click on the images for a look:

 

IMAGE: Vijay Verma plays the lead, Morpheus.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee is the super villain, Doctor Destiny.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sushant Divgikar is Desire.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait is Death.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tabu is the Narrator.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neeraj Kabi is Lucifer, one of the most powerful characters of the DC universe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tillotama Shome is Calliope.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav is the anti-hero, John Constantine.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
South Movies Are TAKING OVER Bollywood!
Mandakini Makes A Comeback!
'Shahid, take a bow'
Struggling CSK, Punjab Kings in battle for survival
Seer who issued rape threat to Muslim women gets bail
Buddhist Monks At Go Gota Protests
Maruti looks to ride SUV wave to capture over 50% mkt
