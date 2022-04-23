Tara Looks STUNNING!

Karishma shows off her abs... Dulquer shows off his hair...Shruti is 'waiting'...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria promotes Heropanti 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Giving out boss lady vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Suatria/Instagram

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna show off her figure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: What's Shruti Haasan waiting for?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan reveals his 'good hair days'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

IMAGE: Up close with Shamita Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna walks into the weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram