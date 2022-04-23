News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tara Looks STUNNING!

Tara Looks STUNNING!

By Rediff Movies
April 23, 2022 12:53 IST
Karishma shows off her abs... Dulquer shows off his hair...Shruti is 'waiting'...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria promotes Heropanti 2.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Giving out boss lady vibes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Suatria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna show off her figure.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Shruti Haasan waiting for?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan reveals his 'good hair days'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Up close with Shamita Shetty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna walks into the weekend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
