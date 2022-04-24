News
Kareena wants a SUGGESTION From YOU!

Kareena wants a SUGGESTION From YOU!

By Rediff Movies
April 24, 2022 10:03 IST
Raveena takes a selfie... Patralekhaa shoots... Prateik in throwback mode...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor wants some advice: 'Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair color. Any suggestions?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What is Patralekhaa doing in Pudicherry?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Patralekhaa is shooting with Kartik Chaudhry, Maanvi Gagroo and Manuj Sharma.
'It's a wrap of Pondicherry Schedule. We @kartikcha @maanvigagroo @iammanujsharma are cooking something delicious which will be on you screens soon,' she says.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Prateik Babbar takes Chico for a walk in this throwback pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji wants mum Tanuja's attention.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gul Panag: 'Setting new goals has always helped me pursue life to the fullest. In fact, it has also helped me immensely on my fitness journey.
'I find that my motivation levels to pursue my fitness regimen are the highest when it's towards a goal. Like training for a marathon. Or training for a competition.
'On the fitness journey , often there comes a time that one isn't adequately motivated and that's where discipline comes in.
'That notwithstanding, training for a purpose ( like an event) brings forth a combination of both motivation and discipline.
'Starting work on a new goal! And it involves long distance cycling. Not quite ready to share more yet. But do wish me luck.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
