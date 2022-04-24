Kareena wants a SUGGESTION From YOU!

IMAGE: Gul Panag: 'Setting new goals has always helped me pursue life to the fullest. In fact, it has also helped me immensely on my fitness journey.

'I find that my motivation levels to pursue my fitness regimen are the highest when it's towards a goal. Like training for a marathon. Or training for a competition.

'On the fitness journey , often there comes a time that one isn't adequately motivated and that's where discipline comes in.

'That notwithstanding, training for a purpose ( like an event) brings forth a combination of both motivation and discipline.

'Starting work on a new goal! And it involves long distance cycling. Not quite ready to share more yet. But do wish me luck.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram