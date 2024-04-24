News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Take The '80s Bollywood Quiz

Take The '80s Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 24, 2024 09:25 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Like it is said in our compilation of 1980s landmark Hindi movies, it was a decade of extreme contrasts.

'If on one hand, patrons of parallel cinema delved into the psyche and pathos of the tormented section of society, mainstream set-ups took formulaic filmmaking to unprecedented heights.'

How well do you know that era? Find out in our fun and filmi 80s special Bollywood quiz. All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Tezaab
B. Hifazat
C. Mujrim
  A. Tezaab
 
A. Dahleez
B. Andar Baahar
C. Yudh
  B. Andar Baahar
 
A. Katha
B. Chashme Buddoor
C. Saath Saath
  B. Chashme Buddoor
 
A. Yudh
B. Ram Lakhan
C. Meri Jung
  C. Meri Jung
 
A. Laawaris
B. Kaalia
C. Nastik
  C. Nastik
 
A. Yateem
B. Dacait
C. Paap Ki Duniya
  A. Yateem
 
A. Chaalbaaz
B. Chandni
C. Mr India
  B. Chandni
 
A. Sherni
B. Batwara
C. Tridev
  C. Tridev
 
A. Agreement
B. Jhoothi
C. Saajan Ki Saheli
  A. Agreement
 
A. Mandi
B. Arth
C. Bhumika
  B. Arth
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
