Rediff.com  » Movies » Will Yash Make A Good Ravan? VOTE!

Will Yash Make A Good Ravan? VOTE!

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 03, 2024 17:01 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

KGF star Yash has agreed to play Ravan in the Rs 360 crore (Rs 3.6 billion) adaptation of the Ramayan. But he will not be seen in the first part of the three-part feature film omnibus.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has begun shooting, although none of the reported stars of the show -- Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash -- were part of the inaugural shoot.

A source close to the project informs Subhash K Jha, "(Producer) Namit Malhotra wanted to start the shooting on his birthday, April 2, so they rushed the shooting. It is only minor scenes with junior artistes."

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

About the stars joining the shoot, "There is no clarity yet except for the fact that Yash has finally consented after months of dilly dallying. He is playing Ravan, but he will make an appearance only in the second feature film.

"They plan to release three films, and Ravan will not be part of the first film. Yash will shoot for Ramayan after he finishes shooting for Geetu Mohandas's film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups."

Will Yash make a good Ravan? VOTE!

SUBHASH K JHA
