Yash Chopra's Wife Pamela Chopra Dies

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash Raj Films

Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and late film-maker Yash Chopra's wife, passed into the ages on Thursday, April 20, at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. She was 74.

She had been admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, movie mogul Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.

"She passed away early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

Yash Raj Films released a statement saying that the last rites took place at 11 am.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash Raj Films/Instagram

'With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection,' the statement read.

Pamela Chopra married Yash Chopra in 1970 and was an important influence in his career.

She sang many songs for his films, including Surkh Jode Ki Jagmagahat in Kabhie Kabhie, Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha in Silsila and Ghar Aaja Pardesi in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

She wrote the story of Kabhie Kabhie, Yash Chopra's 1976 directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Chopra is credited as a screenwriter along with others, including her son and husband, in Dil To Pagal Hai.

Beyond singing and writing, she was involved in her family's production banner Yash Raj Films as dress designer, producer and associate producer.

She recently made an appearance on The Romantics, Netflix's four-part docu-series celebrating the movies of Yash Chopra and his production house.

Yash Chopra died in October 2012.

Javed Akhtar tweets, 'Today Pamji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yashji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person.'