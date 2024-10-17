News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Fun 'n' Filmi Quiz For You

Fun 'n' Filmi Quiz For You

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 17, 2024 15:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Alright, ready for a round of this week's fun and filmi quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Gunday
B. Zanjeer
C. What's Your Raashee?
 
 
A. Fanney Khan
B. Fukrey
C. Doctor G
 
 
A. Running Shaadi
B. Judwaa 2
C. Dil Juunglee
 
 
A. 100 Days
B. Saajan
C. Prahaar
 
 
A. Once Upon a Time in Mumbai
B. Madras Cafe
C. Agneepath
 
 
A. Sarfira
B. Chandu Champion
C. Jagga Jasoos
 
 
A. Kishen Kanhaiya
B. Mashaal
C. Meri Jung
 
 
A. Phir Hera Pheri
B. Fool n Final
C. Awara Paagal Deewana
 
 
A. Khote Sikkay
B. Victoria No 203
C. Raampur Ka Lakshman
 
 
A. Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship
B. Pati Patni Aur Woh
C. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Karan Johar Planning To Sell Dharma?
Is Karan Johar Planning To Sell Dharma?
'Making People Laugh Is A Big Job'
'Making People Laugh Is A Big Job'
'I Get To Kick Ass Too'
'I Get To Kick Ass Too'
UP violence: Net back, police warn against rumours
UP violence: Net back, police warn against rumours
Check out India's lowest totals in Test cricket
Check out India's lowest totals in Test cricket
PIX: NZ take lead after India crash out for 46
PIX: NZ take lead after India crash out for 46
Saini takes oath as Haryana CM; PM, allies attend
Saini takes oath as Haryana CM; PM, allies attend

More like this

'Asli Singham Main Hoon'

'Asli Singham Main Hoon'

'It's Not Sexualised Nudity'

'It's Not Sexualised Nudity'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances