Janhvi rocks a black dress... Sonakshi finds nature... Lara promotes her film...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'Mumma says these look like picture references for a matrimony website. Agree?' asks Raashii Khanna as she inaugurates a shopping mall dressed in traditional wear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in a LBD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha explores the outdoors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta promotes her new film, Ishq E Nadaan, streaming on JIOCinema from July 14.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Who is making Tisca Chopra smile?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Vidya Malvade gets comfortable after a long day.