Mission Impossible Earns Rs 65 Crores!

It's turning out to be a season of back-to-back hits for exhibitors, what with movies doing so well in theatres.

The trend that started with The Kerala Story around 10 weeks back continues, as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva fare exceedingly well.

The Tom Cruise starrer released mid-week on Wednesday and since then, has been doing quite well.

The opening day was quite good at Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million). It's the highest that a Mission: Impossible film has done in India.

There was good stability on Thursday and Friday, with the weekend seeing huge collections, and it resulted in excellent overall collections for the film standing at Rs 65 crore* (Rs 650 million).

The Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva has done the unthinkable by getting to the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark in its third weekend.

The film had released on June 30 and while it was faring well, it came into the limelight when its collections doubled in its second week.

The film brought in around Rs 13 crore* (Rs 130 million) last weekend and will certainly have a lifetime of over Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million), which will take it past the Rs 71 crore (Rs 710 million) lifetime of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

This will make it the biggest blockbuster ever in Marathi cinema.

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha has achieved a milestone as well with its collections going past the Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) mark after its third weekend.

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer is practically the only Hindi film that is still collecting in crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.