The Katrina@40 Quiz

The Katrina@40 Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 17, 2023 12:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about Katrina Kaif.

She was born in Hong Kong, made her debut in Boom, loves dancing, pancakes and Vicky Kaushal. And she just turned 40 on July 16.

Think you know everything about Katrina Kaif?

Test your knowhow with our fun and filmi Katrina special quiz.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 

Q1. Of these three films, Katrina was originally set to be a part of?
A. Veer-Zaara
B. Bachna Ae Haseeno
C. Raanjhanaa
  B. Bachna Ae Haseeno
 

How many outfits does Katrina change into for Dhoom 3's Dhoom Machale track?
A. Six
B. Five
C. Four
  B. Five
 

Q3. What is the name of the publication Katrina works for in Jagga Jasoos?
A. Spread the Word
B. Voice of India
C. One Truth
  C. One Truth
 

Q4. Who designed Katrina's wardrobe in Sarkar?
A. Anna Singh
B. Aki Narula
C. Rocky S
  C. Rocky S
 

Q5. What is Katrina's birth city in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan?
A. Birmingham
B. London
C. Agra
  B. London
 

Q6. What is Katrina's profession in Apne?
A. Doctor
B. Nurse
C. Sports Journalist
  A. Doctor
 

Q7. Name the book gifted to Katrina by Salman Khan in this scene of Ek Tha Tiger.
A. Starry Nights
B. Sky Full of Stars
C. Magical Stars
  C. Magical Stars
 

Q8. Blue's opening credits mention Katrina Kaif's role as:
A. Special Appearance
B. Cameo
C. Neither
  A. Special Appearance
 

Q9. Identify the Spanish region Katrina's character first appears in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
A. Valencia
B. Seville
C. Costa Brava
  C. Costa Brava
 

Q10. What's the name of the American university Katrina Kaif studies in New York?
A. New York State University
B. Columbia University
C. The City College of New York
  A. New York State University
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
More like this

10 lessons to learn from Katrina Kaif

10 lessons to learn from Katrina Kaif

The MANY Faces of Katrina Kaif

The MANY Faces of Katrina Kaif

