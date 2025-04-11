Will We See Them On Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Rohit Shetty is all set to return to host the 15th season of the adventurous reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

While KKK 15 will premiere in July, celebrity names are already floating on the Internet as possible contenders.

Namrata Thakker lists the celebs you might just see on the show.

Chum Darang

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress has not made any announcement yet but she's possibly being considered for the show.

Chum has been in the news ever since she stepped inside the Bigg Boss house. She didn't win the trophy but sure did win a lot of hearts.

Isha Malviya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Malviya/Instagram

Isha, who started her acting career with the hit television show Udaariyaan, became a household name after appearing in Bigg Boss 17.

She's pretty, she's bold and she's fierce -- perfect for a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Orhan Awatramani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Orhan Awatramani/Instagram

Social media influencer-turned-actor Orry will apparently entertain the audience with his presence on Khatron Ke Khiladi this season.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who is known for his eccentric style and wit, was reportedly the first to be approached for the show.

Going by his popularity, his participation will definitely garner good TRPs!

Munawar Faruqui

Photograph: Kind courtesy Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

After winning the first season of celebrity reality show Lock Upp and Bigg Boss 17, the standup comedian-cum-rapper may use his humour to score some extra brownie points on the show.

Will he achieve a hat-trick by winning this one? Let's wait and watch.

Gulki Joshi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gulki Joshi/Instagram

Best known for playing SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB TV's comedy show Maddam Sir, Gulki is also expected to participate in KKK 15.

Karan Kundrra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Kundrra/Instagram

Karan has done several reality shows including Bigg Boss, and is currently a contestant on Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment.

Looks like he's adding another reality show to his graph.

Avinash Mishra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avinash Mishra/Instagram

Chum's Bigg Boss co-contestant Avinash may compete in KKK as well.

The 29 year old, who started his career as a model, has acted in popular shows like Ishqbaaz, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Titli and Sethji.

Baser Ali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Baser Ali/Instagram

This will not be the Kundali Bhagya actor's first reality show. He's already won MTV Splitsvilla 10 and has also participated in Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff