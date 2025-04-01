The Actor Who Takes Your Breath Away In Paatal Lok 2

'Life does not change in such a way that everything becomes easy. Struggle and hustle is there for everyone.'

'The difference is that people have started knowing me.'

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori. Photographs: Kind courtesy Prateek Pachori

Prateek Pachori plays the street smart, smooth talking fixer Bittu Rahman in Paatal Lok 2. He is a key character in the story and has played the role with raw sauciness that makes him stand out.

The dodgy hustler shares most of his scenes with lead character Hathiram Choudhury [Jaideep Ahlawat] and carries his role with an earthy realism.

He also featured in Panchayat and Dabba Cartel.

The Jabalpur native who turned to acting because of Shah Rukh Khan speaks to Rediff.com's Archana Masih about his 10 year struggle in the film industry and the experience of working with performers like Raghubir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat.

How did you get the key role of Bittu Rahman in Paatal Lok 2?

They wanted an actor from UP, MP or Bihar.

I auditioned for it and had to enact the scene where Bittu Rahman and Hathriam Choudhary are talking across the table and I am telling him my life story.

Mine was a key character.

I was told several actors had tried for this role, including some of my friends.

I am sure many must have given good auditions, but sometimes luck also plays a role.

Have there been times when you have been locked for a role and someone else finally gets it?

Many a times actors are locked and still don't get the role.

I have been in Mumbai since 2015. There have been times when the agreement has been signed, but someone else has done the character.

Bad production houses do that -- not the good ones.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori with Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok 2.

What was the experience of shooting in Nagaland for Paatal Lok 2? Had you been there before?

I shot for 15 days in Kohima, Kalimpong and Darjeeling. I flew in and out according to the schedule of the shoot.

I had never travelled to these places before.

The cream of the film industry was in Paatal Lok 2. Sudip Sharma, the show runner, Avinash Arun, director, Nikita Grover, casting director, Jaideep Ahlawat sir, Tillotama ma'am...

Sudip is also a good co-actor. He does rehearsals with the actors and provides constant inputs about what we can do better.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori with Prashant Tamang who plays Daniel in Paatal Lok 2.

What are some of your experiences of working with Jaideep Ahlawat? What are some of the memories that have remained with you?

The last scene where I am getting beaten up by him!

The temperature was 4 degrees and the scene wasn't happening because our bodies were constrained due to the biting cold.

Jaideep sir suggested how to go about it. He did it spontaneously and on the spot. We were able to crack it in 3-4 takes in about 2 hours.

Jaideep sir is involved in his character, but is equally invested in his co-actors because he wants the complete scene to be good. This is the sign of an accomplished actor.

Jaideep sir never learns his dialogues. He reads and rereads the script over and over again and when the take happens he goes with the flow.

Most of my shoots were with him. I spent just 1-2 days with Ishwak Singh and Tillotama Shome.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori with Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok 2.

What did you do off the sets when you were not shooting?

We used to watch the football World Cup. It also gave us time to enjoy Nagaland.

I made friendships with some actors from Punjab, Rajasthan and Nagaland.

I got to spend a lot of time with Prashant Tamang [winner, Indian Idol 2007] who is such a good singer. He used to get a car, take me for a drive and sing songs. We would sing together.

We also shared a room for two days. He is a fantastic guy.

You have featured in two popular shows Panchayat and Paatal Lok. How have perceptions changed towards you after Paatal Lok 2?

Life does not change in such a way that everything becomes easy. Struggle and hustle is there for everyone. The difference is that people have started knowing me. I have added some more followers on Insta and I got the film I am acting in right now without an audition.

It is an untitled film directed by Richie Mehta. We are shooting in Agra.

Rest is the same because the film industry is unpredictable. You have to continue looking for work. You may be a star or a small actor, but the struggle is the same.

The struggle never ends.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori on the sets of Panchayat, streaming on Amazon Prime.

You are an engineer from Jabalpur who went to drama school. How did your journey begin?

I am the son of a government employee. My journey began in Jabalpur. After drama school, I got a grant and did plays in Jabalpur.

I made the film Chausar Firangi in Jabalpur and showed it to my parents. They were happy to go to a theatre and see their son act in a film. The distributor promised it would be released in 90 theatres, but it was shown only in one theatre.

After Panchayat people recognised me when I went to the market or the bank with my mummy, but she used to say '

'Life does not change in such a way that everything becomes easy. Struggle and hustle is there for everyone.'

'The difference is that people have started knowing me.'

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori. Photographs: Kind courtesy Prateek Pachori

Prateek Pachori plays the street smart, smooth talking fixer Bittu Rahman in Paatal Lok 2. He is a key character in the story and has played the role with raw sauciness that makes him stand out.

The dodgy hustler shares most of his scenes with lead character Hathiram Choudhury [Jaideep Ahlawat] and carries his role with an earthy realism.

He also featured in Panchayat and Dabba Cartel.

The Jabalpur native who turned to acting because of Shah Rukh Khan speaks to Rediff.com's Archana Masih about his 10 year struggle in the film industry and the experience of working with performers like Raghubir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat.

How did you get the key role of Bittu Rahman in Paatal Lok 2?

They wanted an actor from UP, MP or Bihar.

I auditioned for it and had to enact the scene where Bittu Rahman and Hathriam Choudhary are talking across the table and I am telling him my life story.

Mine was a key character.

I was told several actors had tried for this role, including some of my friends.

I am sure many must have given good auditions, but sometimes luck also plays a role.

Have there been times when you have been locked for a role and someone else finally gets it?

Many a times actors are locked and still don't get the role.

I have been in Mumbai since 2015. There have been times when the agreement has been signed, but someone else has done the character.

Bad production houses do that -- not the good ones.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori with Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok 2.

What was the experience of shooting in Nagaland for Paatal Lok 2? Had you been there before?

I shot for 15 days in Kohima, Kalimpong and Darjeeling. I flew in and out according to the schedule of the shoot.

I had never travelled to these places before.

The cream of the film industry was in Paatal Lok 2. Sudip Sharma, the show runner, Avinash Arun, director, Nikita Grover, casting director, Jaideep Ahlawat sir, Tillotama ma'am...

Sudip is also a good co-actor. He does rehearsals with the actors and provides constant inputs about what we can do better.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori with Prashant Tamang who plays Daniel in Paatal Lok 2.

What are some of your experiences of working with Jaideep Ahlawat? What are some of the memories that have remained with you?

The last scene where I am getting beaten up by him!

The temperature was 4 degrees and the scene wasn't happening because our bodies were constrained due to the biting cold.

Jaideep sir suggested how to go about it. He did it spontaneously and on the spot. We were able to crack it in 3-4 takes in about 2 hours.

Jaideep sir is involved in his character, but is equally invested in his co-actors because he wants the complete scene to be good. This is the sign of an accomplished actor.

Jaideep sir never learns his dialogues. He reads and rereads the script over and over again and when the take happens he goes with the flow.

Most of my shoots were with him. I spent just 1-2 days with Ishwak Singh and Tillotama Shome.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori with Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok 2.

What did you do off the sets when you were not shooting?

We used to watch the football World Cup. It also gave us time to enjoy Nagaland.

I made friendships with some actors from Punjab, Rajasthan and Nagaland.

I got to spend a lot of time with Prashant Tamang [winner, Indian Idol 2007] who is such a good singer. He used to get a car, take me for a drive and sing songs. We would sing together.

We also shared a room for two days. He is a fantastic guy.

You have featured in two popular shows Panchayat and Paatal Lok. How have perceptions changed towards you after Paatal Lok 2?

Life does not change in such a way that everything becomes easy. Struggle and hustle is there for everyone. The difference is that people have started knowing me. I have added some more followers on Insta and I got the film I am acting in right now without an audition.

It is an untitled film directed by Richie Mehta. We are shooting in Agra.

Rest is the same because the film industry is unpredictable. You have to continue looking for work. You may be a star or a small actor, but the struggle is the same.

The struggle never ends.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori on the sets of Panchayat, streaming on Amazon Prime.

You are an engineer from Jabalpur who went to drama school. How did your journey begin?

I am the son of a government employee. My journey began in Jabalpur. After drama school, I got a grant and did plays in Jabalpur.

I made the film Chausar Firangi in Jabalpur and showed it to my parents. They were happy to go to a theatre and see their son act in a film. The distributor promised it would be released in 9o theatres, but it was shown only in one theatre.

After Panchayat people recognised me when I went to the market or the bank with my mummy, but she used to say 'famous toh ho gaya, paisa kab kameyega?'

She said you can pursue acting, but you should also open a shop on the side. I used to joke I will open a kirana store!

People recognised me, but I didn't have money till 2021. I did not earn enough to buy nice clothes so even though people knew I was an actor, in effect I was quite poor!

My mother passed away in 2023. She didn't see the recognition I am getting now and would have been very happy.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori.

When did things improve?

I thought the field of acting is like this only, but the day I stopped thinking about money, I started getting money.

At present, I have a stable middle class life. I used to stay with 6-7 batchmates when I came to Bombay, I now live in my own house with a batchmate.

Industry people also recognise me and don't have to go out looking for work.

But the industry tends to typecast you and offers you the same kind of role. At times you have to look at your bank account and are forced to do those roles even if you don't want to.

Before Paatal Lok 2 I only got comic roles. To save your image you have to keep fighting with the norms set down by industry. Otherwise you will get typecast in the same roles like Asrani and Jagdeep sir who were such great actors.

What are some of the projects you are working on?

I did Dabba Cartel and Agra Affair.

Hajamat, a series on Jio, will be released soon. Nishanchi, a film by Anurag Kashyap, and one with Vikas Behl featuring Wamiqa Gabi and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

I get calls for audition and still give auditions. Directors who have seen my work cast me directly.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori with Anurag Kashyap.

What was it like working with Raghubir Yadav in Panchayat?

Raghubir sir is also from Jabalpur and we talked about the city. He is not just an actor. He is a package of art. One day in the vanity van, he made a basuri [flute] from straws and even played it.

It is unbelievable to have the opportunity to work with actors one has seen on screen since childhood.

Seeing them you come to know what ease of acting means.

They put so many inputs that are not in the script and elevate the scenes.

They have so much experience which they incorporate effortlessly. They enrich and fill up the character to make it more convincing.

IMAGE: Prateek Pachori with friends in Darjeeling.

Why did you become an actor?

Shah Rukh Khan. I read his biography, I did theatre because he did, and then got to know about trained actors like Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar. I saw all their films.

Irrfan changed the acting style of India and developed a new theory.

Gangs of Wasseypur brought a change in the entire film industry. Acting styles changed after Wasseypur. It brought realism which was good for actors like us.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com