'They judge you by your clothes and language'

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in Scoop.

The hugely talented Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub gives yet another brilliant performance in Hansal Mehta's Web series Scoop.

But it hasn't been easy for the actor who tells Subhash K Jha, "Recently during a project -- I don't want to name it -- the climax was changed to the leading man's advantage."

You have been an actor for more than a decade now. How has your journey been so far?

It's been a roller coaster ride, a fun ride, an adventurous ride.

Often, I felt appreciated.

There were times when I felt I didn't get the appreciation I deserve.

There were also times when I felt I got more recognition for a performance than I deserved.

I just hope my graph moves forward.

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Karishma Tanna in Scoop.

How does it feel to play supporting roles to actors inferior to you? Does it make you angry?

It definitely upsets you.

This star system is unfair.

But the worst is when they want you to lower your performing ability in accordance with your co-actor.

They want you to lower your character's calibre.

They alter the script, change your character... that's when the real anger sets in.

I don't know why they think I am too ignorant to not get the point, that the other actor is unable to pull the scene, and Zeeshan has to make his performance or his character look weaker than it was meant to be.

Doesn't this anger you?

Initially, I would get very angry. There are times when I've gone back to my hotel room and cried about what they were doing to my character.

I used to get very hurt. Now, I have gotten over it. But it still happens.

Even recently during a project -- I don't want to name it -- the climax was changed to the leading man's advantage. I took it in my stride.

How do you deal with your disappointment?

Long walks, music and then back to shooting.

IMAGE: Inayat Sood, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manoj Mani Mathew in Scoop.

Scoop is a new beginning for you. Do you agree?

I hope so. I wish so.

Going by the kind of response I am getting...main kya bolun? (laughs)

I hope this is the beginning of a new joyful journey.

It is fascinating to see you play an urban sophisticated character with such restraint and grace. Why were you being cast only in rural roles before Scoop?

Yes, it is really strange that I never got to play an urban, sophisticated, character before this.

Often, I would suggest some changes to make the character more interesting.

The director would shoot them down, saying, 'Let it be the way it is. You are playing a character from a particular section.'

In our industry and society, there is a big problem of class and racism.

We are compartmentalised into different classes according to our skin colour.

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in Scoop.

Why?

I don't know.

But it is there.

Even now, directors feel, 'Arrey, Zeeshan ko English-speaking character kaise de? (how can Zeeshan play an English-speaking character?)

As I do most of my interviews in Hindi, they feel I don't know English.

Scoop Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra and Director Hansal Mehta had to go around telling people that I am an educated English-speaking chap.

Why are people are so judgemental?

I don't know. They judge you by your clothes and language.

I can't go around telling everyone that I prefer to speak in Hindi. It is my first language.

Since I work in the Hindi film industry, I chose Hindi as my primary language. Also, my initial successful roles were of characters from the heartland.

In this industry, you get typecast.

I am grateful to Mukesh Chhabra and Hansal sir for believing in what I've been saying forever.

I can play urban sophisticated characters.

I think there is a lack of imagination in our industry.

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub with Hansal Mehta on the sets of Scoop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub/Instagram

Before playing the newspaper editor in Scoop, did you observe real life newspersons? Was S Hussain Zaidi your character's inspiration?

He has been a prominent part of the media.

I had discussions with Hansal sir on it, but did not observe anyone in particular to play my editor's character.

Hansal sir was certain that my character should come across as humane, wise, authoritative... not arrogant or snobbish.

My character needed to come across as kind and sensitive.

Any trepidation that you may not pull it off?

Just two days before the shooting, I did have my doubts. I called up Hansal sir and asked him if I would pull it off.

He gave me a beautiful reply, 'Mujhe apne se zyada bharosa tujh pe hai (I trust you more than I trust myself).'

He gave me a lot of confidence.

He sent me video interviews of editors like Hussain Zaidisaab, Prannoy Roy and a few others.

This made me understand how different an editor's persona is in the newsroom as compared with when he is having a normal conversation.

Your wife Rasika Agashe stars in Scoop too. What was it like being a part of the same series?

It was very exciting for my wife and me to be in the same serial. When we got to know, we were thrilled.

Although we didn't shoot together, we loved being in the same show.

Going by the response to Scoop, we are both very happy.