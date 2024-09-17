News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Will Khushi-Junaid Make A Good Jodi? VOTE!

Will Khushi-Junaid Make A Good Jodi? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 17, 2024 14:46 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram and the late Pradeep Bandekar

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are all set to romance each other in a film to be directed by Lal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan.

Srishti Behl makes an announcement on social media: 'Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment announce the theatrical release of our film about love, likes and everything in between with Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan.'

Phantom Studios adds the release date: 'Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan.'

 

Khushi made her debut in Netflix's youthful film The Archies while Junaid was seen in the historical drama Maharaj.

Will Khushi-Junaid Make A Good Jodi? VOTE!

REDIFF MOVIES
