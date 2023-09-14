Aamir's Son Junaid To Star With...

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with elder son Junaid Khan. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sai Pallavi has been roped in to star in a film opposite Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son.

'The preparation of Junaid's untitled next has started. Sai Pallavi apparently will be the leading lady in the film. This will be Junaid's next project after his YRF debut film. A Sunil Pandey directorial, the film is touted to be a love story, a source said.

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Junaid made his debut as a theatre actor in Quasar Thakore Padamsee's adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage and Her Children, a biting satire on the absurdity of war.

Junaid did two years of training in theatre at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles and has been polishing his acting skills through theatre for more than three years.

He was also an assistant director on Raj Hirani's PK, which had his famous father in the lead.