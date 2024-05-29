Junaid Khan's Maharaj To Release On...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Maharaj, which marks Junaid Khan's acting debut, releases next month.

Taking to Instagram, Director Siddharth P Malhotra shared the first look poster and stated: 'The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events, Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix! My next film as a director please give it all the love.'

The poster features Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan, who plays the journalist.

Maharaj also stars Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.

The film is set in 1862, a time when there were only three universities in India.

The film's official logline reads, 'Rabindranath Tagore is a year old and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 continues to fan the flames of independence. Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that's now come to light in Maharaj -- more than 160 years later.'

Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform.

A student at Elphinstone College in Bombay and a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Karsandas wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.

Junaid plays Karsandas in Maharaj.

According to a source close to Junaid, who is Lagaan Producer Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan's son, he has already begun shooting for his third film.

"Junaid recently wrapped up a 58-day schedule for his second project," the source said.

The only thing we know about Junaid's second film is that it also features Sai Pallavi.