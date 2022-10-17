Will Abdu Roziq Win Bigg Boss 16?

Abdu Roziq, who was the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 16, is clearly this season's top performer.
Namrata Thakker looks at Abdu's Instagram feed to find out more.
Abdu, a native of Tajikistan in Central Asia, is known as the world's tiniest singer.
Abdu was born in 2003 in Gishdarva village in Tajikistan's Panjakent district.
Abdu, seen here with the gorgeous Anushka Sharma, suffered from rickets and this eventually led to his stunted growth.
Selfie time with Shahid Kapoor.
With his Midday IIIA 'Celebrity Influence of The Year' award.
Apart from singing Tajik rap songs, Abdu is also a blogger and boxer.
Abdu lives in Dubai along with Tajik blogger-rapper Baron, who spotted his talent.
Abdu will make his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Chilling with soccer legend Ronaldinho in Dubai.
Abdu's fight video with MMA fighter Hasbulla Magomedov went viral on YouTube last year and made him an Internet sensation overnight.
Abdu with A R Rahman and the maestro's son A R Ameen.