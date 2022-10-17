News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Will Abdu Roziq Win Bigg Boss 16?

Will Abdu Roziq Win Bigg Boss 16?

By NAMRATRA THAKKER
October 17, 2022 11:09 IST
Abdu Roziq, who was the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 16, is clearly this season's top performer.

Namrata Thakker looks at Abdu's Instagram feed to find out more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

Abdu, a native of Tajikistan in Central Asia, is known as the world's tiniest singer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

Abdu was born in 2003 in Gishdarva village in Tajikistan's Panjakent district.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

Abdu, seen here with the gorgeous Anushka Sharma, suffered from rickets and this eventually led to his stunted growth.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

Selfie time with Shahid Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

With his Midday IIIA 'Celebrity Influence of The Year' award.

Apart from singing Tajik rap songs, Abdu is also a blogger and boxer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

Abdu lives in Dubai along with Tajik blogger-rapper Baron, who spotted his talent.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

Abdu will make his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

Chilling with soccer legend Ronaldinho in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

Abdu's fight video with MMA fighter Hasbulla Magomedov went viral on YouTube last year and made him an Internet sensation overnight.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Roziq/Instagram

Abdu with A R Rahman and the maestro's son A R Ameen.

NAMRATRA THAKKER
