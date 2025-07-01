HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will Aamir Release Lahore 1947 Now?

By SUBHASH K JHA
July 01, 2025 16:23 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Aamir Khan is producing Raj Kumar Santoshi's post-Partition drama, Lahore 1947.

Starring Sunny Deol, it has been awaiting release for a year now.

The understanding between Aamir and Santoshi was that the actor would release his underdog film, Sitaare Zameen Par, first.

But now, with the drastically changed relations between India and Pakistan, it is unlikely that Aamir can keep his promise to Santoshi.

"This is not the right time to release a film named Lahore 1947. It will have to wait until the hostilities between the two countries simmer down," a source close to the project tells Subhash K Jha.

 

Diljit Dosanjh is already feeling the heat, as his film Sardar Ji 3 has been stopped from releasing in India, due to its Pakistani cast member, Hania Aamir.

Perhaps changing the title would help, but Santoshi is not willing to call his film anything but Lahore 1947.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Diljit Explains Why He Worked With Pakistani Actress
Film Body Wants Diljit Dosanjh Banned; He Reacts
Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal Release NOT Allowed
A Dad's Tale of Terror, Survival, Humanity in Pahalgam
The man who wants Pakistani actors to leave India
