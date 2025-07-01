Will Aamir Release Lahore 1947 Now?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Aamir Khan is producing Raj Kumar Santoshi's post-Partition drama, Lahore 1947.

Starring Sunny Deol, it has been awaiting release for a year now.

The understanding between Aamir and Santoshi was that the actor would release his underdog film, Sitaare Zameen Par, first.

But now, with the drastically changed relations between India and Pakistan, it is unlikely that Aamir can keep his promise to Santoshi.

"This is not the right time to release a film named Lahore 1947. It will have to wait until the hostilities between the two countries simmer down," a source close to the project tells Subhash K Jha.

Diljit Dosanjh is already feeling the heat, as his film Sardar Ji 3 has been stopped from releasing in India, due to its Pakistani cast member, Hania Aamir.

Perhaps changing the title would help, but Santoshi is not willing to call his film anything but Lahore 1947.

