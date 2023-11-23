Revealed! Varun, Sid's Steamy Affairs

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

The students from the first batch of Karan Johar's Students Of The Year are back!

Almost 10 years since their debut together on the popular chat show, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra shared the couch once again in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Mohnish Singh brings you the juiciest revelations from the latest episode.

No Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year.

Karan began the show by revealing how Varun and Sid did not want him to cast Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year.

"One of you said she was too young, but when we shot with her three months later for a photoshoot, I remember she stood quiet and didn't look at either of you. Either she was conscious or shy because you all already knew me. She didn't know me at all," KJo said.

Sid didn't agree with Karan and said he did not send him any messages for not casting her.

Karan asked both of them to stop pretending.

"You both did not want me to cast her. Stop pretending; you kept sending me images of other girls," he said.

Defending himself, Sid added, "But see, that was what was wonderful that she was the underdog within the underdogs here already, then she emerged."

Karan also revealed that when he went to the van and told Alia that she was on, and that he was going to direct the film, she burst out crying and the first thing she said was, "Can I eat a cupcake?"

Indulging In Steamy Affairs

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Sid and Varun both dated women from the costume department on My Name is Khan. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Apart from assisting Karan on the film, the duo apparently indulged in steamy affairs with the ladies from the costume department.

KJo revealed that while Varun mingled with an Indian girl, Sid picked a foreign lady from the department.

"There is a character in my dad's film called Shadiram ghar jode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode," Varun quipped in response.

"The next morning," Karan remembered, "Karan Malhotra comes to me and says, 'Can we send two people home -- Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra -- because they are distracting the costume department."

Reel To Real-Life Romance

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Talking about Sid and Kiara Advani's marriage, Karan remarked how "a reel love story translated into a real love story, like the romance of Shershaah has come alive in the real world."

He also spoke about the dreamy wedding video the couple shared on social media and said, "That moment where you stood on the ramp, and she walked in and she did this and you did this has gone absolutely viral."

Sid added it was not planned.

"I was quite against putting the video out, but credit to Manish (Malhotra, the designer, who is not related to Sid) and Kiara to say, 'Let's put it out.' Because I was like, 'It might look forced and we were giving it'," the actor said.

Pyaar Over Bukhaar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

During the conversation, KJO recalled an instance when Sid, who had had a fight with Kiara, showed up at his house party despite having high fever.

"It was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him," Karan said.

Seeing them in that moment made him believe they were destined to be together.

"At that point, I realised that this is going to happen, they are going to marry," Karan added.

Varun's Aversion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

KJo reminded Varun how he had once said he had an aversion to marrying someone from the industry.

The actor said that it was very immature of him to have made that statement.

However, he did what he said and tied the knot with childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal.

"I found love in school, which continued and blossomed and has now become marriage," Varun said.

Is Marriage Daunting?

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

When KJo asked Sid if marriage is daunting, the actor said he came to Mumbai about 16 years ago and lived by himself for the initial years, shared rooms and apartments with friends, and now he has this one person.

"I feel more responsible now; I feel like I have another person I have to take care of," he said.

"She motivates me to work harder. What binds both of us together is that both of us are very family oriented. Both of us have that upbringing. Even though she grew up in Mumbai, she is very disconnected. She is not so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera," Sid added.

"I like that. I find that very refreshing; she could be in any profession. She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way that I like it. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do thanks to her."

Does Koffee With Karan Get People Into Trouble?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

At one point, KJo felt Varun was measuring his words. His next question to the actor was, "Do you think this show gets people into trouble?"

Varun did not mince his words and said, "Yeah, it does."

"That's why you are measuring your words," Karan added.

Folding his hands, Varun said, "I have producers who are working with me who are scared."

Later Varun called Karan Johar "Komolika".

"You know, you are that character from Ektaa's show -- Komolika," Varun said.

Yash Chopra's Prediction

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Student Of The Year.

During the course of the episode, Varun and Sid recalled that they had their first shot in the same studio where they were shooting the episode.

Going further down memory lane, KJo shared, "What is really special to me and ironical and beautiful is that Yash Chopra was here on the first day. He was there to bless all three of you and me."

"And it's actually the last film he saw. He saw it on the 9th of October (2012). He was admitted to the hospital on the 12th and passed away subsequently," Karan said. "I remember the day he saw the film, he came and told me, 'You have launched three stars'."